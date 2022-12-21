Liverpool predicted XI against Manchester City | Carabao Cup 2022-23

Defending champions Liverpool will take on arch-rivals Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night (22 December).

Jurgen Klopp’s team overcame third-round rivals Derby County on penalties (3-2; after a goalless draw) to progress to the fourth round. Pep Guardiola’s team, on the other hand, secured a 2-0 victory over heavyweights Chelsea to secure passage to the next round.

There is rarely a dull moment when these two heavyweights meet, and Thursday’s fixture is unlikely to be an exception. Here is the lineup Klopp could pick to get the better of Guardiola and his men in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup:

Goalkeeper: Caoimhin Kelleher

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Reds’ designated Carabao Cup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is set to get the nod against Manchester City. Kelleher is coming into the game on the back of a stellar display in Carabao Cup round three.

Liverpool FC @LFC Goalkeeping heroics from Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup 🧤 Goalkeeping heroics from Caoimhin Kelleher in the Carabao Cup 🧤 https://t.co/XEqH4IjlOM

The second-choice goalkeeper made three saves in the penalty shootout against Derby County, denying Conor Hourihane, Craig Forsyth, and Lewis Dobbin from the spot. He will be eager to produce another special performance against Guardiola’s men on Thursday.

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold played only 33 minutes of football for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK David Beckham had no advice for Trent Alexander-Arnold David Beckham had no advice for Trent Alexander-Arnold 💫 https://t.co/n7hSFW4csv

Now back under Klopp’s wings, the Englishman will look to prove a point in the second half of the 2022-23 season. Expect a spirited performance from the heavily-criticized fullback in the EFL Cup.

Center-back: Joel Matip

Liverpool FC v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Virgil van Dijk’s Netherlands were eliminated by Argentina in the quarter-final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Dutchman is not expected to feature in the EFL Cup fixture.

Fortunately for Klopp, Joel Matip has fully recovered from his calf injury and is gearing up to prove his mettle in a tight EFL Cup clash. It will be interesting to see how he copes with Erling Haaland’s pace at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Center-back: Joe Gomez

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

While France international Ibrahima Konate is recovering, Joe Gomez is set to act as his deputy.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"Robbo is good fun, you can't even knock it. He knows when to just let it be and when to be a bit of a doughnut. But I don't know, I can't say anyone grinds my gears because it would take a lot to wind me up." Joe Gomez on his teammates:"Robbo is good fun, you can't even knock it. He knows when to just let it be and when to be a bit of a doughnut. But I don't know, I can't say anyone grinds my gears because it would take a lot to wind me up." #lfc [lfc] Joe Gomez on his teammates:"Robbo is good fun, you can't even knock it. He knows when to just let it be and when to be a bit of a doughnut. But I don't know, I can't say anyone grinds my gears because it would take a lot to wind me up." #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/Q7RVuDV9kP

The Englishman was practically faultless in the game against Derby County, completing 100 passes, delivering 18 accurate long balls, and winning six duels. He must once again bring his ’A Game' in the clash against the English champions this week.

Left-back: Andy Robertson

Liverpool FC v Leeds United - Premier League’A Game'

Liverpool’s high-flying left-back Andy Robertson has been in impressive form in the 2022-23 season. The Scotland international is yet to find the back of the net this season, but has created seven goals in 16 matches across competitions.

𝘼𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 @AnfieldEffect



Both will benefit massively from his guidance, who else better to learn from and go to other than their National Captain. Love that Andy Robertson has taken fellow Scotsmen, Ben Doak & Calvin Ramsay, under his wing in the past few weeks.Both will benefit massively from his guidance, who else better to learn from and go to other than their National Captain. #LFC Love that Andy Robertson has taken fellow Scotsmen, Ben Doak & Calvin Ramsay, under his wing in the past few weeks.Both will benefit massively from his guidance, who else better to learn from and go to other than their National Captain. #LFC https://t.co/5eBIJAvodU

Manchester City would be wise to keep an eye on his inswinging crosses on Thursday.

Central midfield: Harvey Elliott

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

One of the most exciting midfielders at the Reds’ disposal right now, Harvey Elliott could get the nod to start in the thrilling clash with Manchester City.

The Second Tier @secondtierpod



Harvey Elliott scored this brilliant solo goal for Blackburn!



#Rovers

On this day in 2020… 🗓️Harvey Elliott scored this brilliant solo goal for Blackburn! On this day in 2020… 🗓️Harvey Elliott scored this brilliant solo goal for Blackburn!#Rovers https://t.co/QxW0S06nLn

Elliott provided an assist in the Merseysiders’ final competitive game before the FIFA World Cup break (3-1 win over Premier League rivals Southampton). He will hope to pick up right where he left off on Thursday.

Central midfield: Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool FC v Rangers FC: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Questions were raised when then-coach Luis Enrique left Thiago Alcantara out of Spain’s 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Roja were knocked out by Morocco in the Round-of-16 stage, and many noted the absence of Thiago’s defense-splitting passes.

Thiago acts as the metronome for this Liverpool side, and Klopp is unlikely to keep him out of the lineup against a stacked Manchester City. His battle with City’s Kevin de Bruyne could have a massive bearing on the outcome of the game.

Central-midfield: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool v Norwich City: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has found it difficult to break into Klopp’s starting XI in the Premier League, but he should waltz right into the EFL Cup lineup against City.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, expected to leave Liverpool in 2023 as free agent. There are no talks to extend his contract as things stand.New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, expected to leave Liverpool in 2023 as free agent. There are no talks to extend his contract as things stand. 🚨🔴 #LFC New midfielders will be the priority for Liverpool on the market next year. https://t.co/PPIDhbFN6I

The Englishman looked sharp in the EFL Cup third-round clash against Derby, creating a big chance, lodging two shots on target, and successfully putting away his penalty in the shootout. Another performance of such intensity could help his team greatly against Manchester City.

Right-wing: Mohamed Salah

Salah vs Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League

One of the best players in the world, Mohamed Salah is set to serve as Liverpool’s most lethal weapon against Guardiola’s Manchester City. Having missed out on the World Cup, Salah should be desperate to get back on the pitch and make a statement. The EFL Cup tussle with City gives him the perfect opportunity to do so.

Salah has thus far featured in 21 games for Klopp’s men in the 2022-23 season across competitions, netting 14 times and claiming five assists.

Center forward: Roberto Firmino

Firmino v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Like Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino was also left out of his nation’s FIFA World Cup squad. The centre-forward has been hard at work over the break and will look to prove his mettle in the upcoming EFL Cup clash against Manchester City. His link-up play with Salah could be key to unlocking a compact Manchester City side.

J7 @lfcJ7_ fair enough Messi but Firmino did you there son fair enough Messi but Firmino did you there son https://t.co/vi0pPnT3pI

Firmino has been in good form for the EFL Cup holders this season, scoring nine times and providing four assists in 21 games across competitions.

Left-wing: Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Fabio Carvalho could complete Liverpool’s dangerous-looking front three on Thursday. With Luis Diaz still recovering from a knee injury, Carvalho will need to bring his ‘A game’ on the left flank.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"It was a good test for us, they're a good team. We've been working hard this week but games are where you really test yourself. It was good to be out there again after a short break. It was a good test." Fabio Carvalho:"It was a good test for us, they're a good team. We've been working hard this week but games are where you really test yourself. It was good to be out there again after a short break. It was a good test." #lfc [lfc] Fabio Carvalho:"It was a good test for us, they're a good team. We've been working hard this week but games are where you really test yourself. It was good to be out there again after a short break. It was a good test." #lfc [lfc] https://t.co/MMvEDy49vD

In the clash against Derby, Carvalho created a big chance, attempted two shots, played a pass into the final third, and completed 30 passes. The 20-year-old will need to do significantly better to get the better of a well-drilled Manchester City side this week.

Poll : 0 votes