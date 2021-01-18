Liverpool’s lack of goals haunt again them again in Manchester United stalemate

Liverpool haven't scored more than one goal in a Premier League game since December 19 last year, when they trounced Crystal Palace 7-0 at Selhurst Park.

The goals have since dried up for the beleaguered Reds, who have failed to score in their last three Premier League matches. The latest was Sunday’s goalless draw against fierce rivals and league leaders Manchester United at Anfield.

For a side that romped to the title last season by playing some wonderful attacking football, it is surprising how the goals have dried up for Liverpool in recent weeks.

The club’s much-dreaded front three looks like a pale shadow of itself at the moment. Mohamed Salah has been firing blanks while Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino can’t seem to find their scoring boots. The trio scored many goals between them last season but have collectively struggled in the current campaign.

Liverpool have had 10 shots on target in their last four games in the Premier League out of a total of 62 shots.



Liverpool have lost their attacking spark

Over the last two weeks, Jurgen Klopp has providing excuses for his side’s lack of goals. After Sunday’s stalemate at Anfield, the German once again attempted to downplay the situation.

However, what is clear is that Liverpool have lost their attacking spark. The Reds used to run riot against their opponents, but the goals have now dried up for them.

“I saw my team playing tonight a really good team with a clear idea with super passes and great counter-pressing and great desire to score, and we didn’t score,” Klopp said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by the Guardian.

“We will create chances, and we will score. I think the performance was good enough to win it, but to win a game you have to score goals, and we didn’t do that, so that’s why we had that result. There is nothing fundamentally different, it is just the result is different.” the Liverpool manager added.

Contrary to Klopp’s claims, there are lots of differences between the current Liverpool team and the one that won the Premier League title last season.

Liverpool's front three Premier League record vs. Man Utd:



Salah: 6 games, 1 goals, 0 assists

Mané: 7 games, 1 goal, 0 assists

Firmino: 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assist



Lack of goals hurting Liverpool’s title chances

Liverpool are no longer creating enough, which has culminated in their lack of goals. And despite dominating possession against Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had more clear-cut chances.

The defending champions remain three points behind their rivals and have now dropped to fourth in the league table. The title race is getting keener, and Manchester City are closing in with great momentum.

Everything indicates that Liverpool will not have a smooth run in the league like they had last season, when they had the league title virtually wrapped up by February. Klopp’s side has so far failed to replicate the consistency that enabled them end their three-decade-long Premier League drought.

Against Manchester United, the embattled Reds’ attacking struggles haunted them again, and it could cost them the title if they don’t improve their form in front of goal immediately.