Liverpool’s talented youngsters save the day as injury-hit Reds secure Champions League qualification

Liverpool made things difficult for themselves in the UEFA Champions League when they lost to Atalanta on matchday four. After winning three games on the trot, the Reds were stopped in their tracks by the Serie A side.

That defeat left Group D wide open, with Liverpool, Ajax and Atalanta all having chances to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

When Liverpool faced Ajax on Tuesday evening, it was a make-or-break affair for Jurgen Klopp’s men. Having recorded a narrow 1-0 win against the Dutch side, the Reds have now guaranteed their place in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Klopp named a number of youngsters in his team with several first-team members missing the game through injury. However, the talented young Reds managed to come away with a good result, although they rode their luck at times during the game.

Liverpool's youngsters come through for Jurgen Klopp's team

Making his debut on the night, Caoimhin Kelleher was one of the stars of the show. The 22-year-old was preferred among the sticks, ahead of Adrian, and he did not disappoint.

Kelleher made some crucial saves when the game was deadlocked and, although Curtis Jones eventually scored the match-winner, the young goalkeeper was the hero for the reds.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for the young players he handed a start to on Tuesday evening.

“The kids were exceptional, the front three defended like devils from all directions. That’s all so important and the two centre-halves were there when we needed them,” Klopp said in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Liverpoolfc.com.

The Reds manager was happy that the team are at the top of their group despite not playing their best football of the season.

“It’s not that we played the best football ever, it’s about ‘this is the situation you are in, that’s what you make of it’. In the end, we are top of the group after matchday five. We have never done that before, so that’s really good and unbelievably good for us," said Klopp.

Liverpool seal qualification to knockout stage of the Champions League

As it stands, the Reds are top of their group and have now progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League with a game to spare. The win against Ajax was the club’s first win in three games, having lost to Atalanta and drawn against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League over the weekend.

Klopp’s side also showed that they have a lot of quality despite missing several key players through injury. The youngsters who played on Tuesday made themselves and their manager proud with their performances. Aside from Kelleher and Jones, Neco Williams and Rhys Williams were also impressive against the Dutch giants.