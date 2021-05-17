Liverpool seize control of top four race as Alisson's last gasp winner epitomizes Reds' never-say-die spirit

The Premier League title race may have already been decided but the race for a top-four finish remains as competitive as ever.

As it stands, only Manchester City and Manchester United have qualified for next season’s UEFA Champions League, with Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool all battling for the remaining two slots.

With the race set to go on to the last day of the season, only the most consistent side stands a chance. Liverpool, though, have done themselves a world of good by winning their last three Premier League games.

The Reds’ latest victory came against West Bromwich Albion, where they had to come back from behind to record an important win.

This team.



They just 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 give up, do they? ♥️ pic.twitter.com/XhIuyNrG9i — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2021

Alisson wins it against West Brom

Jurgen Klopp’s side had goalkeeper Alisson Becker to thank for their crucial win over West Brom on Sunday.

The Reds fell behind after just 15 minutes when Hal Robson-Kanu sneaked in behind their defense to prod the ball home.

However, Mohamed Salah leveled for Liverpool after the half-hour mark before the game witnessed a dramatic ending with Alisson scoring the winner.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has endured a difficult time this season but he rose to the occasion to score the goal that could save Liverpool’s season.

90'3' 🅰️ Alisson → Mo Salah ⚽️

90+5' 🅰️ TAA → Alisson ⚽️



Alisson loves a last-minute contribution. 😅 pic.twitter.com/tmjkyZuXvp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 16, 2021

Liverpool seize control of top four race

After three consecutive wins in the Premier League, Liverpool have now seized control of the top four race.

With Chelsea and Leicester City set to face each other on Tuesday, all the Reds need to do now is to continue racking up the wins.

"We are still in the race. But Wednesday [when Liverpool go to Burnley] will be the same fight,” Klopp told Sky Sports after the game.

"I have to say 'chapeau' [take my hat off], West Brom fought with all they had, proper professionalism, and made it really difficult for us but we did it."

Liverpool have their work cut out but the task is simple: win their remaining two matches and Champions League qualification will be sealed.