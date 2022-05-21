Liverpool 'thinking about' launching move for Chelsea-linked defender: Reports

Liverpool are considering lining up a move for Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who has also been the subject of interest from Chelsea. The 22-year old still has two years left on his current contract with the Serie A giants, but various clubs are looking to lure him away from Italy.

Calciomercato believes that the Reds can test Juventus' resolve for de Ligt, with the Merseyside club well aware that the Blues are also keeping tabs on him. The Old Lady, however, are trying to fend off interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea and are attempting to tie down the Dutch international to a new contract.

The offer on the table will see de Ligt's stay extended by two further years, which means the new contract will keep him at the Allianz Stadium until 2026. The Italian outlet reported that there is another option available with the Dutchman. It will see his salary decrease but also decrease his current release clause of €125 million.

With Liverpool and Chelsea both expressing their interest in the Dutch centre-back, Juventus could try making a profit on him if he rejects the extension offer. The 22-year old has made 116 appearances for the Bianconeri since signing for them in a deal worth €85.5m from Ajax.

Giorgio Chiellini is set to leave at the end of the season and recently received his farewell. This will leave Juventus short of options at the heart of their defense. Hence, they will certainly try to hold on to the Dutch centre-back in case bids from the English clubs arrive.

Which is the better option for de Ligt, Liverpool or Chelsea?

It is worth taking a look at the status of the backline of the two Premier League clubs to see where the 22-year-old defender has a better chance of succeding.

Jurgen Klopp has no shortage of centre-back options right now. Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk have complemented each other well this season, with the former managing to stay injury-free for the most part. Liverpool also signed Ibrahima Konate last summer, who has impressed alongside van Dijk whenever he gets a chance to feature on the pitch.

Joe Gomez has been pushed down the pecking order, but he remains a reliable cover as well. It certainly seems like getting into this squad will not be easy for de Ligt.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are set to depart as free agents for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively. Whereas, the Catalans are also being linked with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta (via ESPN).

Hence, a move to Chelsea will certainly be a more sensible one for the Juventus centre-back, who will walk into the starting XI with ease.

