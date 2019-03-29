Liverpool Transfer News: Reds-linked midfielder agrees move to La Liga giants, Liverpool initiate contact with target's agent and more: March 29, 2019

Adrien Rabiot

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool-linked midfielder agrees to join La Liga giants

Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has decided to join Real Madrid in the summer, it has been claimed.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has been stalling on a new contract with the French champions.

He has not played for PSG since December due to his contract situation and other off-field issues.

Besides Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal were also credited with showing interest in the France international.

But it is believed that Real Madrid have won the race for the talented 23-year-old.

Liverpool initiate contact with target’s agent

Liverpool have touched base with Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi’s agent regarding a possible summer transfer, it has been reported.

The 18-year-old, who has been sparingly used by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Although Hudson-Odoi is yet to start a Premier League game for the Blues, he made his senior England debut during the recent international break.

Bayern Munich are great admirers of the young talent and tried to sign him in January, but Chelsea rejected those offers as the teenager stayed put at Chelsea.

The Blues are keen to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi and are prepared to offer him a much-improved contract.

But it is believed that Liverpool have contacted the starlet’s agent over the possibility of a summer move.

Manchester United are also interested in Hudson-Odoi, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract with Chelsea.

Liverpool receive boost in striker chase

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Timo Werner, with Bayern Munich reportedly having no concrete interest in the RB Leipzig striker.

Werner, who has been on the radar of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, has been heavily linked with leaving RB Leipzig in the summer.

But it seems the Bavarians are having second thoughts about signing the German international, who has scored 14 goals in all competitions in the present campaign.

Werner's present contract with RB Leipzig runs until the summer of 2020 and the Bundesliga are trying hard to persuade him to sign a new and improved deal.

With Bayern Munich cooling their interest in Werner, it remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to lure the striker to Anfield.

