×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool Transfer News: Reds-linked midfielder agrees move to La Liga giants, Liverpool initiate contact with target's agent and more: March 29, 2019

Samya Majumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
272   //    29 Mar 2019, 19:33 IST

Adrien Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot

Hello and welcome to the Liverpool news and rumours of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Reds!

Liverpool-linked midfielder agrees to join La Liga giants

Liverpool target Adrien Rabiot has decided to join Real Madrid in the summer, it has been claimed.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, who will be a free agent at the end of the season, has been stalling on a new contract with the French champions.

 He has not played for PSG since December due to his contract situation and other off-field issues.

Besides Liverpool, Barcelona and Arsenal were also credited with showing interest in the France international.

But it is believed that Real Madrid have won the race for the talented 23-year-old.

Liverpool initiate contact with target’s agent

Liverpool have touched base with Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi’s agent regarding a possible summer transfer, it has been reported.

The 18-year-old, who has been sparingly used by Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Although Hudson-Odoi is yet to start a Premier League game for the Blues, he made his senior England debut during the recent international break.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich are great admirers of the young talent and tried to sign him in January, but Chelsea rejected those offers as the teenager stayed put at Chelsea.

The Blues are keen to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi and are prepared to offer him a much-improved contract.

But it is believed that Liverpool have contacted the starlet’s agent over the possibility of a summer move.

Manchester United are also interested in Hudson-Odoi, who has 18 months remaining on his current contract with Chelsea.

Liverpool receive boost in striker chase

Liverpool have received a boost in their pursuit of Timo Werner, with Bayern Munich reportedly having no concrete interest in the RB Leipzig striker.

Werner, who has been on the radar of Liverpool and Bayern Munich, has been heavily linked with leaving RB Leipzig in the summer.

But it seems the Bavarians are having second thoughts about signing the German international, who has scored 14 goals in all competitions in the present campaign.

Werner's present contract with RB Leipzig runs until the summer of 2020 and the Bundesliga are trying hard to persuade him to sign a new and improved deal.

With Bayern Munich cooling their interest in Werner, it remains to be seen if Liverpool manage to lure the striker to Anfield.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Adrien Rabiot Callum Hudson-Odoi EPL Transfer News & Rumors Liverpool Transfer News Football Transfer Roundups
Samya Majumdar
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Nomad. Football is both vocation and avocation.
Liverpool initiate contact with Benfica over defender, Reds could loan out youngster to League One club and more Liverpool transfer news: March 18, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds midfielder to leave in the summer, Liverpool's hopes of signing LaLiga star dashed and more: March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Real Madrid midfielder, Turkish giants eye move for Liverpool loanee and more: March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds-linked player addresses his future, Liverpool target ready to quit Serie A and more: March 12, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Manchester City-linked full-back, Liverpool ready to make move for Serie A star and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
JANUARY TRANSFER NEWS DAILY : Eriksen to Real Madrid & Werner to Liverpool 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree personal terms with Premier League star, Liverpool to beat Barcelona to sign French superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 January 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to offer €120 million plus world-class star for Liverpool superstar, Chelsea target won't be sold and more Premier League transfer news March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool and Arsenal are willing to offer €100 million for Real Madrid superstar and more Real Madrid transfer news: February 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds starlet claims Barcelona interest, Liverpool star ponders summer exit and more: March 27, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
Tomorrow FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
Tomorrow BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
Tomorrow WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us