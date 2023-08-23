Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds not in talks for Kalvin Phillips, club remain in Ryan Gravenberch race, and more - August 23, 2023

Liverpool are preparing to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27) in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp's team picked up their first win of the season last weekend against Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, some reports now claim that the Reds are not in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer. Elsewhere, the Merseyside club are still in the race to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Liverpool transfer news from August 23, 2023.

Liverpool not in talks for Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Anfield

Liverpool are not in talks to sign Kalvin Phillips this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Reds have been in the market for midfield reinforcements and were recently linked with the Manchester City man. However, Romano has brushed aside those rumors.

In his column for Caught Offside, the Italian said that the Merseyside club will consider a few factors before signing another midfielder.

"Kalvin Phillips has been attracting links with Liverpool again, but I’m not aware of anything concrete or advanced. Liverpool can sign another midfielder but only if they find the right opportunity in terms of price, conditions and more," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They made calls last week for 4-5 midfielders – Sofyan Amrabat was another on of those – but just to be informed on conditions of the deals, nothing concrete after they signed Wataru Endo.”

Phillips has struggled for chances since moving to the Etihad last summer.

Reds remain in Ryan Gravenberch race

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Anfield

Liverpool's pursuit of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could take a positive turn in the final weeks of the summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Dutch midfielder has struggled for chances at Bayern Munich since joining from Ajax last summer.

He has been linked with a move to Anfield, although the Bavarians are adamant he won't be sold.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Gravenberch fits the profile Jurgen Klopp is looking for.

"Liverpool do still want another midfielder, but not necessarily a No.6 unless the right opportunity presents itself. That’s partly because Stefan Bajcetic is back in the squad,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Keep an eye on long-standing target Ryan Gravenberch, though, who is a more versatile midfielder. Bayern’s position all summer has been that they don’t want to sell, but the player is open to Liverpool having endured a tough first season in Germany. Let’s see if Bayern’s position changes in the final few days of the window."

Klopp has already signed three midfielders this summer.

Joe Gomez opens up on injury woes

Joe Gomez has had terrible luck with injuries at Anfield

Joe Gomez has admitted that he was deeply affected by his recent hamstring injury. The English defender arrived at Anfield in 2015, but his time with Liverpool has been marred by injuries.

He has now regained his fitness and even got his first appearance of the season against Bournemouth from the bench last weekend.

Speaking with Jacamo and CALM, Gomez highlighted the effect of injuries on mental health.

"Once I got injured, I had a lot of spare time, I think that’s the biggest thing you notice as a player, that when you’re on the pitch training you don’t have time to be thinking, you’re just in your subconscious enjoying the game,” said Gomez.

He added:

“I had a couple of little injuries and then my last one with my hamstring was a big one and sort of did rock my world. It made me up my appreciation."

The 26-year-old also said that he was more appreciative of his life following his injuries.

“Once I got back into football, I had other battles with worrying about my body and things that I couldn’t control aside from doing the work I needed to do. It’s just appreciation and being thankful that I can do what I still do," said Gomez.

He continued:

"And drawing on to that to keep me motivated to still do my gym sessions, even when we come back from an away game. I just remember in those moments where it was tough, aside from that, just enjoying it.”

Gomez could become an asset for Jurgen Klopp if he manages to stay fit this season.