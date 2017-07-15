Liverpool transfer roundup: Fresh bids for Naby Keita and Aubameyang, Robertson deal close to completion and more

All the transfer news involving Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen the Reds.

15 Jul 2017

Liverpool are preparing a massive £65 million for Keita

Reds line up fresh Naby Keita bid

According to the Metro and the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are lining up a fresh bid for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita. The player has informed his club that he wants to leave for the Merseyside this summer and a move looks to be on the cards. It was reported earlier that Liverpool had a £57 million offer rejected by the Bundesliga outfit.

However, they are preparing a new bid of £65 million for Keita and the player has told his agent and RB Leipzig that he wants to move to Anfield. RB Leipzig have firmly stated that he is not for sale, but Keita’s eagerness for a move and the impending offer from the Reds could make the deal happen. There will be more news on this story in the coming days.

Battle between Liverpool and Chelsea for Aubameyang on the cards?

The Aubameyang transfer saga continues

The Mirror reports that Liverpool and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Both clubs have made contact with Dortmund for the transfer of the £65-70 million rated striker and the Mirror and the Sun reckon that it’s a tug of war between the two.

Aubameyang played under Jurgen Klopp at the Westfalenstadion and scored 85 goals in 128 Bundesliga games. It remains to be seen where the 28-year-old Gabonese striker ends up.

Andy Robertson could be a Liverpool player soon

Robertson impressed for Hull last season

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are close to signing Hull City’s Andy Robertson. The full-back is expected to complete a move to Anfield for £8 million and could be announced as a Liverpool player next week.

Jurgen Klopp is scouring the market for a full-back who can provide competition to James Milner and his search seems to have ended with Hull’s Robertson. If the reports are correct, the Scottish left-back could join the Reds on their pre-season tour.

Ex-Liverpool player Dean Saunders urgers Jurgen Klopp to sign Olivier Giroud

Giroud is closing in on an Arsenal exit

Former Liverpool player Dean Saunders has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud. The Gunners forward could see his chances in the first team limited especially after Arsenal announced the signing of Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.

Giroud has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs including West Ham and Everton and Saunders thinks the Frenchman would fit in perfectly at Anfield. Speaking with TalkSport, Saunders said, “I think Giroud could play for Liverpool.”

“Liverpool’s current front three float around, they just play anywhere, but against the lesser teams who they struggle to break down, I think you could do with a player in the box like Giroud,” the former Red added.



