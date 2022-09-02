Liverpool tried to sign 25-year-old midfielder and Zakaria before completing deal for Arthur Melo - Reports

Liverpool reportedly explored the possibility of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer and new Chelsea arrival Denis Zakaria before moving in for Juventus' Arthur Melo. The Brazilian has joined the Reds on a season-long loan move with the option to buy on deadline day.

Liverpool have been struggling with an injury crisis with four of their midfielders currently on the treatment table due to respective injuries.

Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are currently injured for the Reds. Club captain Jordan Henderson has now joined them, picking up a hamstring injury during the Reds' most recent Premier League win over Newcastle United at Anfield.

To address the situation, Liverpool signed Arthur from Juventus, but he wasn't the first player on their wishlist. According to The Athletic, they made contact with Leipzig for the possible signing of Laimer, but the German side weren't interested in selling the midfielder.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the Reds had a discussion with Juventus about Zakaria as well, but they ultimately chose Arthur. The Switzerland international has instead been signed by Chelsea on a loan deal, with the option to buy.

Jurgen Klopp's men have had a mixed start to the new Premier League season. They failed to win in any of their first three league matches, including a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Manchester United, but returned to form with back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle.

The Reds are currently sixth in the league table with eight points from five matches. They will next face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, September 3.

"I'm sure it was the right choice" - Arthur opens on Liverpool move

Arthur, who has previously represented Barcelona and Juventus, was happy to make the temporary switch to Anfield. Liverpool reportedly have the option of making the move permenent next year.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian midfielder's loan move can be made permanent for €37.5 million in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Juventus statement reveals Liverpool have the option of making Arthur Melo’s loan move permanent next summer for fee of €37.5m — despite clubs denying. Juventus statement reveals Liverpool have the option of making Arthur Melo’s loan move permanent next summer for fee of €37.5m — despite clubs denying. 🚨🔴 #LFC

After the move was made permanent, Arthur told the club's official website:

“I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream. We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

