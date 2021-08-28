Liverpool vs Chelsea: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2021-22

In the biggest game of the weekend in Europe's top five leagues, Premier League title contenders Liverpool and Chelsea will square off at Anfield on Saturday.

Both clubs have won their opening two league games of the season, are yet to concede a goal. Liverpool and Chelsea have both tasted success in the Premier League and Champions League recently, making this fixture one of the most riveting ones in the English top flight.

The two teams have played some classic games in the Premier League, over the years, including a 5-3 win for Liverpool in the 2019-20 campaign. On that note, here's a look at five players from either team to watch out for in their latest clash on Saturday:

#5 Reece James | Chelsea

Reece James scored a goal in the London derby against Arsenal.

Chelsea have a very well balanced squad at the moment. One of the players who has impressed in the defensive third is wing-back Reece James. The English defender has been great going forward, and also adds to Chelsea's attacking threat.

The Chelsea academy product has the right skillset to make it big as a modern-day wing-back. He is blessed with pace, has a muscular frame, and his awareness of the space around him makes him a tricky opponent to face.

However, Liverpool's front three often changes positions, and the duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane look in good touch at the moment. So apart from their attacking threat, James will have to be on high alert in the defensive third as well.

#4 Diogo Jota | Liverpool

Diogo Jota has scored in both Liverpool games so far.

Diogo Jota has picked up where he left of last season, getting off to a great start to his 2021-22 campaign. He has been in the starting XI in both of Liverpool's games this season, finding the back of the net in both outings.

Jota's knack for scoring goals has seen him getting selected ahead of the versatile Roberto Firmino, and the Portuguese has fared well thus far. Jota’s rate of a goal every 127 minutes is the second-best by any Liverpool player with at least 30 appearances.

Though Salah and Mane are the two players who can change the outcome of games in an instant, Jota's threat should not be taken lightly by Chelsea.

