Liverpool vs Chelsea: Top 5 players who played for both Liverpool and Chelsea

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
27 Sep 2018, 22:19 IST

<p>
Chelsea will host league leaders Liverpool in their Premier League fixture on Saturday

29 September 2018 - save the date, mark your calendars, because the biggest Premier League fixture of the season so far will be held at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Two of the unbeaten teams of the league take on each other this weekend in what promises to be a thrilling contest filled with action-packed 90 minutes of top class football.

One look across the squads of both the teams reveal that some of the best players in the league play for them. And the teams are filled with match-winners whose individual brilliance can change the outcome of the match in an instant.

But, did you know that there have been players who had represented both the clubs in this fixture? It is rare to see clubs agreeing to sell players to direct title rivals. But we know that over the course of the years many players had switched their Blue jersey for a Red one and vice versa. Some of them are very well known, others have got lost into anonymity.

With the excitement for the upcoming fixture building up, let's take a look at some of the best players to have played for Liverpool and Chelsea during the Premier League era.

#5 Mohamed Salah

Sala
Salah spent two awful seasons at Chelsea before establishing himself as a prolific winger in the Serie A

Mohamed Salah, one of the best players in the league right now, was once a Chelsea player. At the age of 22, he became the first Egyptian player to sign up for the Blues, when he was bought by Jose Mourinho from Basel.

But as it is seen with Mourinho so many times, he didn't think that a young Mo Salah was ready for Premier League action yet. As a result, he was sparingly used in the 2014-15 campaign when Chelsea were crowned the league champions.

He was never much appreciated at Stamford Bridge, it can be seen from the fact that he only played for the Blues 13 times in the league. What a shame. But he did manage to secure a move away from the club to Serie A eventually.

After successful loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma, he made his move to the Rome based club permanent. And after setting the league on fire, Liverpool came calling in 2017.

And the rest is history. The recent Puskas Award is just one of the many individual honors this Egyptian has managed to rake up ever since joining the Reds.

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
