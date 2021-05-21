Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21 

Liverpool host Crystal Palace on 23 May at Anfield, with a place in the Premier League top four within touching distance of Jurgen Klopp's men.

The Reds have endured a rocky road following the turn of the year. Poor patches of form, a slew of injuries and an absolute horror showing of a record on home turf in that period meant they had to grind out victories at the back-end of the season to break into the top four.

A run of four wins on the trot has seen Liverpool leapfrog Leicester City to fourth place. They are on 66 points, just one behind Chelsea and ahead of the Foxes on goal difference.

Roy Hodgson's last-ever game in the Premier League will be an emotional one for his boyhood club and himself. After a career in coaching that has spanned close to 45 years, the legendary manager announced he'll be calling it quits on his top-flight management.

The Eagles will hope to give him a perfect farewell after having secured their Premier League status for another season.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace head-to-head

In the 57 matches played between the two teams, Liverpool are expectedly favorites, with 32 wins to their credit. Palace have claimed 14 wins, while 11 games have ended as draws.

Liverpool have won each of their last seven meetings with Crystal Palace. In that frame of time, they have netted a whopping 22 goals.

Liverpool form guide (Premier League): W-W-W-W-D

Crystal Palace form guide (Premier League): L-W-L-W-L

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Diogo Jota will face a late fitness test for Liverpool

Liverpool

The Reds will be without their skipper Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ozan Kabak and James Milner. Naby Keita is uncertain, whereas Jota will face a late fitness test before the game.

Injured: Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Ozan Kabak, James Milner

Doubtful: Diogo Jota

Suspended: None

Christian Benteke will be assessed ahead of the game against Liverpool

Crystal Palace

The Eagles will assess Christian Benteke ahead of the game. The striker has scored in each of his last four games. Eberechi Eze, Luka Milevojevic, James McArthur, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson and Mamadou Sakho are out of this game.

Hodgson declared that he would take a late call on Tyrick Mitchell and Scott Dann

Injured: Eberechi Eze, Luka Milevojevic, James McArthur, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson, Mamadou Sakho

Doubtful: Christian Benteke, Tyrick Mitchell, Scott Dann

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace probable XI

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams, Andrew Robertson; Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Crystal Palace predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt; James McCarthy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Jeffrey Schlupp; Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace match prediction

The Reds will have to give it their all, as a draw or even a defeat could see them bow out of a UCL spot. Their centre-halves may find it difficult against the aerial threat of Benteke, but we expect them to edge it out and confirm a place in the top four.

Hodgson's glittering career could end with a defeat at Anfield.

Predicted score: Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace

