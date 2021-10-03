Liverpool vs Manchester City: 5 players to watch out for | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool and Manchester City are set to clash at Anfield in a top-of-the-table showdown in the 2021-22 Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds are the only unbeaten side in the English top flight at the moment. They also have the best goal-scoring record after six games, finding the back of the net 15 times. Manchester City, meanwhile, have the best defensive record, conceding just once and keeping five consecutive clean sheets.

So the clash between two of the most in-form teams in the competition promises to be an exciting one. The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ilkay Gundogan are out because of injury. But there are plenty of players in both camps who could make a difference on Sunday.

On that note, here's a look at the five players from both teams to look out in this high-stakes fixture:

#5 Gabriel Jesus | Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus won Manchester City's Player of the month award for August.

Gabriel Jesus has been utilised on the wings by Guardiola. The position seems to have brought out the best in the young Brazilian striker, as he has picked up three assists from that position. Jesus' performances also earned him the Manchester City Player of the month award for August.

He has found the back of the net twice in the league this season, including the winner against Chelsea. Jesus has featured in five of City's six games this season, making one appearance from the bench.

No other player has had more goal involvements this season for the Cityzens than Jesus. So he could be one to watch out for against Liverpool on Sunday.

#4 Virgil Van Dijk | Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk is a key defensive player for Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk missed Liverpool's last game against Manchester City, which the Reds lost 4-1 at home. The Dutch international has been in good form this season after returning from a long injury layoff. So Liverpool will look for a better outcome against the reigning Premier League winners on Sunday.

Van Dijk has played every game for Liverpool this term, winning 4.3 aerials per 90 and has also completing 4.3 interceptions per game. He is known for launching long balls from defence into the final third. Van Dijk has also picked up an assist this term.

He picked out Mohamed Salah with a great ball against Crystal Palace, helping the Egyptian score Liverpool's second goal of the game.

