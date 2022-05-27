Liverpool vs Real Madrid Combined XI | UEFA Champions League Final

It's only a matter of hours before Liverpool and Real Madrid take center-stage at the Stade de France for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final on May 28.

This is the third time the two teams will lock horns in the final of Europe's elite tournament. In their last meeting in 2018, Los Blancos registered an emphatic 3-1 victory in Kyiv. Whereas the Reds were 1-0 victorious against the Spanish club back in 1981 in Paris.

So the score stands tied at 1-1 and the eyes are set on the big prize. Both teams have rounded out their domestic seasons and have two trophies in the bag to show for it.

Liverpool got the better of Chelsea in both the EFL Cup and FA Cup finals to secure a domestic double. While Real Madrid became the champions of La Liga for the 35th time and were triumphant in the Supercopa de Espana as well. Now, it boils down to the biggest prize up for grabs in Europe.

Liverpool competing for their 7th Champions League title while Real Madrid want their 14th trophy

The manner in which the two sides have secured their berths in the final is quite contrasting. Liverpool have only lost one game in the entire tournament, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan in the second leg of their R16 fixture. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have had a very topsy-turvy campaign, which has helped them establish themselves as the comeback kings.

They beat Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City with the odds stacked up against them, coming from a situation of disadvantage in each tie. The final hurdle is the Anfield outfit. However, there will be no second leg for this one, so Real Madrid will need to give it their all on this one night.

Jurgen Klopp's men smell blood and are desperate to redeem themselves with the wounds of the 2018 final still fresh. On that note, let's take a look at the star-studded combined XI from Real Madrid and Liverpool.

GK: Alisson Becker

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

There is no huge difference between choosing either Alisson or Thibaut Courtois between the sticks. Both the shot-stoppers have been highly reliable and have come up with crucial saves throughout the season to keep their sides in the game. However, the Liverpool man just edges it having managed better stats while guarding his goal.

Liverpool FC @LFC With 20 @PremierLeague clean sheets, @AlissonBecker collects the Golden Glove award With 20 @PremierLeague clean sheets, @AlissonBecker collects the Golden Glove award 👏 https://t.co/kcu1HKHX5k

The Real Madrid keeper has kept a total of 20 clean sheets in 50 appearances, while Alisson has managed 26 in 52 appearances. Despite having played two more games, the Brazilian has let in six fewer goals than Courtois' tally of 46.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best right-backs in the world which he has displayed this season as well. He has been given the license by Klopp to function higher up the pitch in midfield and assert himself more positively.

GOAL @goal Trent Alexander-Arnold wore a brain sensor while practising free-kicks ahead of the Champions League final 🧠 Trent Alexander-Arnold wore a brain sensor while practising free-kicks ahead of the Champions League final 🧠 https://t.co/87J5y8eNqA

His creativity and playmaking abilities have come to the fore. As a result, the Liverpool right-back has managed an astonishing 19 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

He has made the most of his passing range and has shown some outrageous skills throughout the campaign. The only thing Alexander-Arnold needs to be mindful of against Real Madrid is not getting caught up high on the flanks. This is because Carlo Ancelotti's men punish every mistake, with Vinicus Jr. operating on his wing.

CB: Virgil van Dijk

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Virgil van Dijk is the commander-in-chief of Liverpool's backline and marshals them well to catch the opposition in the offside trap. When Real Madrid take on the Anfield outfit, it will be difficult to spot a more assertive leader on the pitch than the colossal Dutchman.

He is also very crucial for Liverpool due to his ability to pin long balls forward. He sends his attackers chasing, giving them an opportunity to get behind the defense. Klopp rested van Dijk in their final Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Expect him to make a comeback on the field and haunt the Real Madrid attackers for fun.

CB: Eder Militao

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Eder Militao has handled the defensive responsibility really well since the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos last summer. He is 24 and the Spanish giants trust him to continue in their backline for the long-term. His encouraging performances have certainly strengthened their belief.

The Real Madrid centre-back is a threat in the air and likes to venture forward with the ball too when given space. He has got impressive pace which allows him to make successful recovery runs while backtracking. This is something he might have to do plenty of against Liverpool's quick forwards.

Militao likes to compete for the ball fearlessly, which has seen him get nine yellow cards in his 49 appearances. It would be best if he avoids getting booked early on the night of the final.

LB: Andy Robertson

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Premier League

Andy Robertson is as competitive and as combative as they come. The Scotland international gives no respect to his opponents when it comes to challenging for the ball and enjoys his one-vs-one battles on the flanks. The 28-year-old is solid in his defensive abilities, hardly ever getting caught out of position.

BBC Sport Scotland @BBCSportScot



Scotland captain 🗣️'As a young boy my dream was to play Champions League football at Celtic Park'Scotland captain @andrewrobertso5 on the prospect of facing Celtic in the Champions League next season 🗣️'As a young boy my dream was to play Champions League football at Celtic Park'Scotland captain @andrewrobertso5 on the prospect of facing Celtic in the Champions League next season⤵️ https://t.co/Hp6uiQjoLx

He loves to venture forward just like Alexander-Arnold, but is more direct in terms of his attacking output. The Liverpool left-back also likes to end up in the penalty box to apply the finishing touch and Real Madrid will have to stop his runs inside the box. Robertson has contributed 15 assists and three goals in his 46 appearances across competitions this season.

CM: Luka Modric

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luka Modric will be the oldest player on the field at the Stade de France in the UCL Final on May 28. He is even older than James Milner if he makes an appearance at some point. However, the 36-year-old certainly does not move like he is someone in the twilight of his career.

The Croatian is sublime and silky with the ball at his feet and very capable of making quick manouvers, turning defenders right and left. The Real Madrid midfielder is technically astute and truly capable of pulling off extraordinary passes from anywhere on the field.

GOAL @goal Luka Modric says he won't do an Mbappe 🤭 Luka Modric says he won't do an Mbappe 🤭 https://t.co/kuMC1CaGl0

He has made 43 appearances across competitions this season and has registered 12 assists. The pick of them all was a trivela pass to Rodrygo against Chelsea in the second-leg of the UCL quarter-final.

DM: Fabinho

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

It was a close call between the Brazilian compatriots Fabinho and Casemiro, but the Liverpool defensive midfielder got the nod based on recent form. The Real Madrid man has slacked off a little towards the end of the season in La Liga. Casemiro has made some reckless fouls and given the ball cheaply away to the opposition, which is quite uncharacteristic of him.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Fabinho responds to Mbappe's claim that South American football is not as developed as Europe's. Fabinho responds to Mbappe's claim that South American football is not as developed as Europe's. https://t.co/gOGwfQRRz3

Fabinho has been near faultless for most of the season, receiving only half the amount of yellow cards (8) compared to his Brazilian compatriot. He has also chipped in with eight crucial goals in his 47 appearances across competitions.

CM: Thiago Alcantara

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Thiago had a difficult first season at Anfield as the Spaniard struggled to influence the matches in the same way he did at Bayern Munich. However, this season he has really stepped up in the middle of the park, pulling the strings for Liverpool and controlling the tempo of the game.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool will give Thiago Alcantara every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions League final. NEW: Liverpool will give Thiago Alcantara every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions League final. #awlive [liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool will give Thiago Alcantara every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of the Champions League final. #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/F9pUrVzlXD

The 31-year-old's vision and passing execution has helped his team dominate in possession and constantly stay on the front-foot. He is technically supreme and can cause serious damage if given too much time on the ball.

However, there are still doubts over whether he will be able to make the starting XI against Real Madrid. He picked up a knock against Wolves in the Reds' last fixture and had to be subbed off in the first half.

LW: Sadio Mane

Villarreal v Liverpool Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Klopp has utilized Sadio Mane in the centre-forward role in the last few months. The striker has certainly returned the faith shown in him by scoring important goals. His importance to the Liverpool side has increased since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations, helping Senegal to the title.

GOAL @goal Edouard Mendy wants Sadio Mane to win the Champions League Edouard Mendy wants Sadio Mane to win the Champions League 🇸🇳 https://t.co/Zusr3MyD9q

Mane's shooting from around the box has been impressive and he has been very clinical in terms of finishing his chances. The Reds forward has found the back of the net 23 times in his 50 appearances this season alongside five assists. He also scored the only goal for the Anfield side against Real Madrid in their 3-1 defeat in 2018.

ST: Karim Benzema

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the favorite candidate to win the Ballon d'Or honor this year, Karim Benzema has time and again come to the rescue of Los Blancos. Ancelotti's side are heavily dependent on him for goals. If Liverpool manage to keep him quiet, then they would have done half their work for the night.

However, that's the point. PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City have all tried to keep the Frenchman quiet. They tried and perished in the process.

The Real Madrid striker has scored 44 goals in 45 appearances this season, contributing 15 assists in the process. His movement has been clever, forcing mistakes from the opposition and his composure in front of goal has been unparalleled.

The 34-year-old likes to drop back to facilitate his team's build-up play and has nailed every front. All eyes will be on the battle between Van Dijk and Benzema.

RW: Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Finally, the man who is most eager for this match. Mohamed Salah smells blood and will be coming for revenge against Los Blancos in Paris. He was in the form of his life in the 2018 final, when he had to be taken off the field due to an injury in the first-half.

His form has cooled down in recent months. However, the Egypt international was being widely regarded as the best player on the planet in the first half of the 2021-22 season. Salah has scored 31 goals in his 50 appearances and has also contributed 16 assists.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 “He didn’t mean to say it, did you Moh?” 🤣



Jordan Henderson on Mohamed Salah saying Liverpool have a score to settle with Real Madrid. 🗣 “He didn’t mean to say it, did you Moh?” 🤣Jordan Henderson on Mohamed Salah saying Liverpool have a score to settle with Real Madrid. https://t.co/hfCC5ZqDqP

He is determined to put Real Madrid to the sword at the Stade de France. He will hope to bring his A-game to the field, leaving the defenders huffing and puffing.

