Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Three bold predictions for the Champions League final 

Liverpool and Real Madrid will go head-on in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final (May 28) after defeating Villarreal and Manchester City, respectively, in the semi-finals. The stadium that hosted the 2000 and 2006 UCL finals, Stade de France, will stage the showpiece between these two European heavyweights.

Jurgen Klopp's men have truly enjoyed a memorable season despite having lost the Premier League to their perennial rivals last Sunday. They have been a force to be reckoned with in all competitions this season.

The final chapter of this season's Champions League campaign is set to bring some enthralling scenes as a repeat of the 2018 final takes place on Saturday. There are many talking points as both sides continue their chase for a treble. Liverpool will be keen to avenge the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Here are three bold predictions for the Champions League final this Saturday.

Liverpool will score first in the 2021/22 Champions League final

If there is anything Real Madrid have shown in the UCL this season, it is their spirit to fight back from difficult situations. Los Blancos turned the tables around against PSG in the round of 16, survived an exit scare from Chelsea in the quarter-finals, and fought back against the Cityzens in the semi-finals.

Liverpool will definitely start the game on the front foot. They will have most of the ball, dominating the thirteen-time champions. The Reds have truly enjoyed a remarkable season and have improved as the campaign has gone on.

In contrast, one of Real Madrid's flaws this season is the manner in which they start games. Most of the time, it's usually the second half of the game when Los Blancos show their class and quality.

Fans should expect more of the same on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's men are likely to open the scoring against Los Blancos but that doesn't necessarily mean they will win.

Liverpool's offside trap will be nullified by Benzema

Liverpool have one of the best defensive units across all of Europe at the moment. The Merseyside outfit are highly effective when it comes to activating the offside trap. With the help of their wall, Virgil van Dijk, they have successfully caught their opponents offside on 101 occasions this season.

In their clash against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February, the Reds successfully caught Chelsea offside seven times, four of which were in the thirty minutes of the extra time.

Karim Benzema, however, seems to be uncaged as he is currently enjoying the form of his life, with Vinicius Jr. providing him support. The Frenchman is not the kind of attacker that remains rooted in his position.

Whenever he feels disturbed in his flank, Benzema switches to another position. As good as the offside trap tactic may be, it can also be risky because the France international is too good at manipulating defenders and capitalizing on their flaws.

With 15 goals in 11 appearances in the competition this season, Benzema is likely to find a way to beat the Reds' defence and get on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid will win

When it comes to finals, especially the Champions League final, Real Madrid are known for performing on the big occasion. They hardly lose finals and will be keen to keep their impressive Champions League final record intact.

Real Madrid are the first and only team to win three consecutive UCL trophies and lifting it again is not an impossible task given their form in the competition. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be out for revenge after losing to the 13-time winners in Kyiv in 2018.

Irrespective of the outcome, fans are going to witness a clash between two European heavyweights that be remembered for quite some time.

