×
Create
Notifications

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Three bold predictions for the Champions League final 

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Three Bold Predictions For the Champions League Final
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Three Bold Predictions For the Champions League Final
Ezekiel Olamide
Ezekiel Olamide
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 27, 2022 11:10 PM IST
Listicle

Liverpool and Real Madrid will go head-on in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final (May 28) after defeating Villarreal and Manchester City, respectively, in the semi-finals. The stadium that hosted the 2000 and 2006 UCL finals, Stade de France, will stage the showpiece between these two European heavyweights.

Jurgen Klopp's men have truly enjoyed a memorable season despite having lost the Premier League to their perennial rivals last Sunday. They have been a force to be reckoned with in all competitions this season.

Mo Salah STAYS! 🔴https://t.co/6LgPICy5C0

The final chapter of this season's Champions League campaign is set to bring some enthralling scenes as a repeat of the 2018 final takes place on Saturday. There are many talking points as both sides continue their chase for a treble. Liverpool will be keen to avenge the 2018 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Here are three bold predictions for the Champions League final this Saturday.

Liverpool will score first in the 2021/22 Champions League final

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Three Bold Predictions For the Champions League Final
Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Three Bold Predictions For the Champions League Final

If there is anything Real Madrid have shown in the UCL this season, it is their spirit to fight back from difficult situations. Los Blancos turned the tables around against PSG in the round of 16, survived an exit scare from Chelsea in the quarter-finals, and fought back against the Cityzens in the semi-finals.

Liverpool will definitely start the game on the front foot. They will have most of the ball, dominating the thirteen-time champions. The Reds have truly enjoyed a remarkable season and have improved as the campaign has gone on.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - New chapter today 🔥 https://t.co/VkJ0lQ4Xc9

In contrast, one of Real Madrid's flaws this season is the manner in which they start games. Most of the time, it's usually the second half of the game when Los Blancos show their class and quality.

Fans should expect more of the same on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's men are likely to open the scoring against Los Blancos but that doesn't necessarily mean they will win.

28th of May.#UCL Final.vs Liverpool.Vinícius Jr. definitely has good memories vs them🔥Hopefully he recreates this to win Real Madrid the Champions League🙌https://t.co/EJ2dOLslcD

Liverpool's offside trap will be nullified by Benzema

🔴🎶 “Sadiooo, Mané!⚽️2⃣4⃣ Enjoy every goal he has scored in this competition so far...@LFC | #UCLfinal https://t.co/uOlVsiYgae

Liverpool have one of the best defensive units across all of Europe at the moment. The Merseyside outfit are highly effective when it comes to activating the offside trap. With the help of their wall, Virgil van Dijk, they have successfully caught their opponents offside on 101 occasions this season.

In their clash against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February, the Reds successfully caught Chelsea offside seven times, four of which were in the thirty minutes of the extra time.

🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga inspiring Real Madrid at 19. An incredible cameo in the semi-finals 👏@realmadriden | #UCLfinal https://t.co/cLJKF8xZg7

Karim Benzema, however, seems to be uncaged as he is currently enjoying the form of his life, with Vinicius Jr. providing him support. The Frenchman is not the kind of attacker that remains rooted in his position.

Whenever he feels disturbed in his flank, Benzema switches to another position. As good as the offside trap tactic may be, it can also be risky because the France international is too good at manipulating defenders and capitalizing on their flaws.

With 15 goals in 11 appearances in the competition this season, Benzema is likely to find a way to beat the Reds' defence and get on the scoresheet.

Real Madrid will win

Paris prepares to host the Champions League final 🇫🇷#UCLfinal https://t.co/eCq5bOvrxG

When it comes to finals, especially the Champions League final, Real Madrid are known for performing on the big occasion. They hardly lose finals and will be keen to keep their impressive Champions League final record intact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Real Madrid are the first and only team to win three consecutive UCL trophies and lifting it again is not an impossible task given their form in the competition. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be out for revenge after losing to the 13-time winners in Kyiv in 2018.

Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018 🏆@realmadriden | #UCLfinal https://t.co/dFWvnAPCkz

Irrespective of the outcome, fans are going to witness a clash between two European heavyweights that be remembered for quite some time.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी