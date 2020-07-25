Looking back at the last 5 PFA and FWA Player of the Year winners from the Premier League

Jordan Henderson won the Football Writers Player of the Year award given to Premier League players recently and it seems to have divided the footballing fraternity. While many have valued the impact the Premier League title-winning captain brings to Liverpool, others, however, are not convinced.

There is outrage over the fact that Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, who has contributed with 11 goals and 19 assists so far, was ignored.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola added fuel to the fire. 'No no, it will be won by a Liverpool player,' Guardiola told the BBC this week when asked for his thoughts on whether De Bruyne would win the award.

'When we won the Premier Leagues it was won by a Liverpool player.When they win the Premier League I'm pretty sure they are going to win the player of the season, so this award is always for Liverpool.'

So with the FWA award out of the way, let's look at the last 5 winners of both the awards and see whether De Bruyne has any chance or the same person wins it both times.

2014-15

Hazard was crucial in Chelsea's title win in 14/15

Chelsea won the Premier League that season in Jose Mourinho's second stint at the club. The Blues won comfortably in the end with City coming in second. Both the individual awards went to Eden Hazard. He starred for the London side, top scoring with 14 having started all the games.

He was simply the best player in the best team and hence won both the prizes. Although the likes of Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane did score more, Hazard's goals got Chelsea the trophy and hence it was justified.

2015-16

Mahrez won the PFA POTY while Vardy won the FWA POTY in 15/16

The underdog season. This season was when one of the greatest sporting fairy tales took place as Leicester City went on to win the Premier League against all odds. All the other top 6 teams were quite poor and Leicester took full advantage, displaying great consistency along the way.

The triumph did turn a lot of Claudio Ranieri's unknown boys into stars through the course of the season but none greater than Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy. Mahrez left the best defences across the league tied in knots as he went on to get 17 goals and 11 assists meanwhile Vardy got himself 24 goals and went on a record breaking 11 match goalscoring run. The Algerian ended up with the PFA award and the Englishman won the Writers' award.