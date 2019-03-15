×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lorenzo Insigne could miss first leg against Arsenal

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
News
432   //    15 Mar 2019, 20:31 IST

SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A
SSC Napoli v Juventus - Serie A

Lorenzo Insigne was originally announced as a starter in Napoli's Round of 16 second leg match against Red Bull Salzburg but was replaced by Dries Mertens prior to kickoff as the Italian striker felt a bit off during warmups.

“Insigne felt a twinge in the warm-up and probably could’ve played, but we preferred not to risk it. The important thing is that Napoli are in the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals.” said Partenopei head coach Carlo Ancelotti in his post-game press conference.

However, Insigne's injury seems to be a little more serious than first thought as the club revealed on their official website today that the Napoli captain will be out for at least three weeks with a thigh injury.

Insigne was not the only one to suffer an injury last night though, with defender Vlad Chiriches and midfielder Amadou Diawara also expected to be missing from action for at least three weeks as well. Chiriches was forced to leave the game early yesterday with what is also believed to be a thigh injury, while Diawara has a problem with his right foot and could be out even longer

The timing could not be worse for the Italians as they were drawn alongside Arsenal earlier today in the UEFA Europa League draw. Napoli will travel to London to take on the Gunners at the Emirates in the first leg on April 11th before hosting the second leg a week later on April 18th.

Insigne is by far the biggest blow, as he has an impressive 13 goals and six assists across all competitions this season so far. While Chiriches and Diawara likely would not have started against Arsenal anyways. However, their absences definitely leave Napoli short-handed and with a lack of depth for the time being.

The three will also likely miss all of Napoli's upcoming Serie A fixtures that include matches against Udinese, Roma, Empoli and Genoa. Currently, the Southerners find themselves in second place in the Italian top flight.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Napoli Football Insigne Lorenzo Arsenal Transfer News Napoli Transfer News Serie A Teams
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Arsenal news: Sead Kolasinac reveals what his team must do in the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Napoli 1-2 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops  
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/2019 - 3 reasons why Arsenal completed their comeback against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette free to play against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Stade Rennes 3-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Arsenal can turn the tables against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Arsenal could not control Rennes with 10 men - Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery confident Arsenal can cope without Lacazette against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool made an inquiry for superstar rated at €150 million
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us