“Lots of love” – Georgina Rodriguez shares images from vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo and kids

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has expressed her love for Cristiano and the kids through a photo posted on her Instagram profile. The caption of the photo read "Mucho amor" (Translation: Lots of Love) as the couple were on a family vacation amidst the season-ending break.

The couple also recently celebrated the birthday of Cristiano's oldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior (17 June). Ronaldo is considered to be a thorough family man who likes to spend as much time as possible with his family and stay around them during all the breaks that he gets.

The 37-year-old was part of Portugal's UEFA Nations League squad, barring one away game against Switzerland after the end of the Premier League season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored two goals in Portugal's 4-0 win over Switzerland. As things stand, Portugal are one-point behind Spain in Group 2 of League A.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a dream Old Trafford comeback ahead of the 2021-22 season. He was a bright spark, scoring 24 goals for the Red Devils across competitions, in what was an overall disappointing season for the club.

The club's new manager Erik ten Hag has said that he is eager to work with Ronaldo. He wants to build a formidable squad at Old Trafford who will give their opponents a tough fight to contend for the titles in the upcoming season.

The Portuguese superstar, however, is not happy with the club's approach in the transfer window. His disappointment stems from the fact that the club are yet to sign a player ahead of the new season, according to The Sun.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Cristiano Ronaldo could QUIT Man United this summer, reportedly unhappy with their lack of transfer business Cristiano Ronaldo could QUIT Man United this summer, reportedly unhappy with their lack of transfer business https://t.co/mJF1cIMdXP

A recent report on ESPN has claimed that Juventus are looking to bring back Ronaldo after poaching Paul Pogba as a free agent this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have a better squad than before to play with if he decides to make a Juventus comeback

Amidst rising dissatisfaction with the Manchester United board and Juventus strengthening their squad, Cristiano Ronaldo might want to move back to Turin to complete his unfulfilled Champions League objective.

As per the aforementioned ESPN report, super agent Jorge Mendes is trying to find Ronaldo a new club amid his concerns of fitting into Ten Hag's philosophy.

The Portuguese will find an able striking partner in Dusan Vlahovic and the midfield duo of Pogba and Federico Chiesa if he chooses to return to Turin. The reformed squad now at the Allianz Stadium has more quality than the one Ronaldo played with for three seasons.

Interested in sports other than Football? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far