Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich: 5 Hits and Flops as Gnabry fires Bavarian giants to the final | UCL 2019/20

After dismantling an in-disarray Barcelona team, Bayern Munich firmly established themselves as the favourites for this year’s UEFA Champions League. In their way of a place in the final stood Rudi Garcia’s Olympique Lyon, a team that had defied all odds by knocking out Juventus and Manchester City.

After fluffing a few great chances, Lyon would find themselves 1-0 down after 18 minutes through a Serge Gnabry strike. The German team would double their lead 15 minutes later through the same man as Gnabry tapped in from close range. The scoreline would stay the same until the 88th minute as Robert Lewandowski would add a third through a bullet header. Now, the Germans have their eyes set on completing a historic treble with Paris Saint-Germain looking to achieve the same feat.

Here are the hits and flops from Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich.

#5 Hit – Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer

It’s undeniable that Manuel Neuer is one of the best keepers of all time. The German shot-stopper has been the standard-bearer of European goalkeeping for well over a decade now. He’s the epitome of excellence at Bayern and now, even at 34 years of age, it looks like the keeper has no intention of slowing down.

In a match where his defence was caught out severally, Neuer’s actions in goal stopped this from being an improbable defeat. For Depay’s chance in the early minutes, Neuer’s quickness to meet him put him off and saved Bayern from going 1-0 down straightaway. Throughout the course of the game, the 34-year-old made three big saves that kept his team in the game and secure a place in the UCL final.

#4 Flop – Karl Toko Ekambi

Karl Toko Ekambi

It’s a harsh fact in football that if you don’t take your chances, you will be punished. Playing up front alongside Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi did his best to get in behind Bayern’s high defensive line. In fact, they managed to breach that high line on several occasions in the opening 17 minutes of the game, as Bayern’s insistence on trying to press teams into their own half backfired.

In the 17th minute, Ekambi managed to find himself in acres of space as he dummied Alphonso Davies, cut inside, and smashed an effort off the post. From six yards out, the Cameroonian should have done better as he had Manuel Neuer at his mercy. Just one minute later, Bayern would score their first and never look back.