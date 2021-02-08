Lyon vs Ajaccio prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2020-21

Lyon host Ajaccio in the Coupe de France on Tuesday as Rudi Garcia's side look to continue to challenge on all fronts this season.

Lyon have been in great form recently, having won their last four games as they continue to push PSG at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

Rudi Garcia will know that his side are good enough to get past Ajaccio with the form they are in at the moment.

Ajaccio are also on a decent run of form in Ligue 2, having lost only once in their last nine fixtures. Olivier Pantaloni has made his side very hard to beat of late, and will be sure to frustrate Lyon when they head to the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday.

The tie pits two sides who are in good form against each other and is sure to be a feisty one.

Lyon vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head

It is hard to split the two sides based on their head-to-head record. Both Lyon and Ajaccio have won two out of their last five meetings.

However, the last time they did face each other was in 2014, when Lyon ran out as 3-1 winners.

Lyon Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Ajaccio Form Guide: W-L-W-W-D

Lyon vs Ajaccio Team News

Jason Denayer will be a big miss at the back for Lyon

Lyon

Lyon will miss Jason Denayer at the center of defense as the center-back continues to recover from a thigh injury he picked up last month.

Thiago Mendes will miss out through suspension. Apart from that, Rudi Garcia will have a full squad to pick from. However, we expect the Frenchman to ring in the changes for the match.

Injured: Jason Denayer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thiago Mendes

Ajaccio

Olivier Pantalone has a full squad available for selection and is highly likely to stick with the same XI that played against Auxerre on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Ajaccio Predited XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Julian Pollesbeck; Melvin Bard, Cenk Ozkacar, Djameladdine Benlamri, Leo Dubois; Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxence Caqueret; Karl Toko-Ekambi, Islam Slimani, Rayan Cherki

Ajaccio Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Francois-Joseph Sollacaro; Ismael Diallo, Gedeon Kalulu, Cedric Avinel, Mohamed Youssouf; Mathier Coutadeur, Qazim Laci; Ryad Nouri, Mickael Barreto, Cyrille Bayala; Gaetan Courtet

Lyon vs Ajaccio Prediction

All signs point to a Lyon victory. Rudi Garcia's side have too much quality for Ajaccio and it will be apparent on the night.

Prediction: Lyon 3-0 Ajaccio