Lyon vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lyon are back in action in Ligue 1 this weekend as they take on Angers in an important clash at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday. Lyon have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites going into this game.

Angers find themselves in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment and have been impressive at times this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Montpellier last weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lyon have fallen behind in the Ligue 1 title race and are now in fourth place in the league table. Les Gones were held to a 1-1 draw by Lens last weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

After serving his suspension in #REDOL, @SlimaniIslam will once again be available for selection in #OLSCO on Sunday 👍 pic.twitter.com/slCk9B5ujP — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) April 9, 2021

Lyon vs Angers Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Angers and have won seven games out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams. Angers have managed only one victory against Lyon and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams took place in November last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Lyon. Tinotenda Kadewere scored the winning goal on the day and will want to have a similar impact on this match.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-W-D

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-L-W-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Valencia vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Lyon vs Angers Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Djamel Benlamri and Houssem Aouar are injured at the moment and have been sidelined for this game. Islam Slimani has served his one-match suspension and will be available for selection against Angers.

Injured: Djamel Benlamri, Houssem Aouar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers need to win this match. Image Source: Archyde

Angers

Advertisement

Enzo Ebosse, Farid El Melali, and Mohamed-Ali Cho are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jimmy Chabot and Sada Thioub are also carrying knocks and might not play a part in this fixture.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse, Farid El Melali, Mohamed-Ali Cho

Doubtful: Jimmy Chabot, Sada Thioub

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Angers Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Tinotenda Kadewere, Memphis Depay

Angers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Bernadoni; Souleyman Doumbia, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Thomas Mangani, Lassana Coulibaly; Sofiane Boufal, Angelo Fulgini, Pierrick Capelle; Stephane Behoken

Lyon vs Angers Prediction

Lyon have an exceptional squad but have not been at their best over the past month. Les Gones have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Memphis Depay and Lucas Paqueta will have to step up in this game.

Angers have punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best this weekend. Lyon are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Angers

Also Read: Real Betis vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21