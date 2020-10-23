Lyon vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lyon are set to play hosts to AS Monaco at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Lyon come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Thierry Laurey's Strasbourg last Sunday at the Stade de la Meinau. A brace from Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi and a goal from Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere secured the win for Rudi Garcia's side.

Senegal international Habib Diallo and midfielder Jean-Eudes Aholou, on loan from AS Monaco, scored the consolation goals for Strasbourg.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against 10-man Montpellier last Sunday at the Stade Louis II. Despite having midfielder Teji Savanier sent off in the first half, Montpellier took the lead through English striker Stephy Mavididi.

France international Wissam Ben Yedder equalized through a penalty for AS Monaco to ensure that spoils were shared.

Lyon vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Lyon hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost nine and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Lyon beating 10-man AS Monaco 3-0. Goals from striker Moussa Dembele, Dutch attacker Memphis Depay and midfielder Lucas Tousart, now at Hertha Berlin, sealed the deal for their club.

Advertisement

AS Monaco's match was made tougher by the fact that veteran midfielder Cesc Fabregas was sent off in the first half.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: L-D-D-D-W

AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-L-D

Lyon vs AS Monaco Team News

Lyon's emerging star Maxence Caqueret and German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck both tested positive for coronavirus, and it is unlikely that they will feature in this match. Left-back Melvin Bard is out with an injury.

Injured: Melvin Bard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Maxence Caqueret, Julian Pollersbeck

AS Monaco, on the other hand, will be without French left-back Fode Ballo-Toure and Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Fode Ballo-Toure, Aleksandr Golovin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs AS Monaco Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes, Leo Dubois, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Maxwel Cornet, Lucas Paqueta, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Aguilar, Chrislain Matsima, Benoit Badiashile, Djibril Sidibe, Aurelien Tchouameni, Cesc Fabregas, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins

Advertisement

Lyon vs AS Monaco Prediction

Lyon's transfer window was focussed on ensuring that they managed to hold on to star assets Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay, with both players close to joining Arsenal and Barcelona respectively. The addition of Lucas Paqueta to the midfield could prove to be a shrewd acquisition, while Depay looks likely to lead the line again.

AS Monaco have started a new era under manager Niko Kovac, with youngsters Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Aurelien Tchouameni all getting substantial minutes.

Experienced heads Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland and Cesc Fabregas will be expected to guide the young players while also contributing meaningfully on the pitch.

Both teams have been inconsistent so far, and have failed to capitalize on Paris Saint-Germain's early wobbles. A draw could be on the cards.

Prediction: Lyon 0-0 AS Monaco

Also Read: Reports: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested in Leeds United sensation Kalvin Phillips