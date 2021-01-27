Lyon vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with another important match this weekend as Lyon take on Bordeaux at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. Lyon have been excellent this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Bordeaux are currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 standings and have improved in recent weeks. The away side has managed three victories on the trot and will want to pull off an upset in this match.

Lyon recovered from their recent slump with a stunning 5-0 victory against Saint-Etienne and will want to make the most of their excellent form under Rudi Garcia. Les Gones are two points behind Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

🎵 Famba de Janeiro 🇧🇷🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/gbjHg4UueB — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) January 27, 2021

Lyon vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Lyon have a good record against Bordeaux and have won 20 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two sides. Bordeaux have managed only 11 victories against Lyon and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams in September last year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Lyon were well below their best on the day and need to take it up a notch in this game.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-W-W

Bordeaux form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Torino vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Lyon vs Bordeaux Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Lucas Paqueta served his suspension against Saint-Etienne last week and is set to return against Bordeaux. Memphis Depay and Tinotenda Kadewere have been excellent this season and are likely to lead the line for Lyon.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koscielny is back for this game. Image Source: Ligue 1

Bordeaux

Hatem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane, and Otavio are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Bordeaux have a strong squad and have a point to prove going into this game.

Advertisement

Injured: Hatem Ben Arfa, Mehdi Zerkane, Otavio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Checking in with the boss before #OLFCGB! 👇https://t.co/Fn9TOd68IF — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) January 27, 2021

Bordeaux Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benoit Costil; Youssouf Sabaly, Paul Baysse, Laurent Koscielny, Loris Benito; Pierre Lees-Melou, Yacine Adli, Toma Basic; Remi Oudin, Hwang Ui-Jo, Samuel Kalu

Lyon vs Bordeaux Prediction

Lyon are competing for the Ligue 1 title this season and will want to avoid another slump in the next few weeks. Rudi Garcia's side was exceptional against Saint-Etienne and will want to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Bordeaux have also exceeded expectations this season but will face a stern test against Les Gones. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Bordeaux

Also Read: Real Valladolid vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21