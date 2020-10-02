Lyon are set to host Marseille at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.

Lyon come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Lorient last Sunday at the Stade du Moustoir. A goal from forward Yoane Wissa for Lorient was cancelled out by a strike from France international right-back Leo Dubois as both teams shared the spoils.

Marseille, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Metz last Sunday at the Stade Velodrome. An Ibrahima Niane goal for Metz seemed to have won the game, but a late equaliser from midfielder Morgan Sanson resulted in a draw.

Lyon vs Marseille Head-to-Head

In 35 previous encounters between the two sides, Lyon hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost nine and drawn 11.

Their most recent match was in February this year in the French Cup quarter-finals, ending in a 1-0 win for Lyon. Midfielder Houssem Aouar scored the goal as Lyon progressed to the next stage.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-L-D-D

Marseille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-L-D-D

Lyon vs Marseille Team News

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia will be unable to call upon the services of Cameroonian forward Karl Toko Ekambi and midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Karl Toko Ekambi, Jeff Reine-Adelaide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Marseille have no known injury issues and manager Andre Villas-Boas is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Marseille Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Anthony Lopes, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Sinaly Diomande, Leo Dubois, Jean Lucas, Bruno Guimaraes, Maxwel Cornet, Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Hiroki Sakai, Alvaro Gonzalez, Duje Caleta-Car, Yuto Nagatomo, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara, Morgan Sanson, Florian Thauvin, Dario Benedetto, Dimitri Payet

Lyon vs Marseille Prediction

Lyon have seen some of their stars linked with big clubs, with Houssem Aouar interesting Arsenal and Memphis Depay wanted by Barcelona. They have not impressed on the field this season, and will hope that a positive result here kickstarts their campaign.

Marseille, on the other hand, finished second last season. A slow start has seen them sitting in ninth, and the likes of Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet will have to step up in order for them to replicate last season's finish.

A close encounter is expected, with neither of the teams hitting their peak so far. It is hard to separate the two sides and a draw could be the eventual outcome.

Prediction: Lyon 1-1 Marseille

