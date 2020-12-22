Lyon vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this week as Lyon take on Nantes in an important match at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday. Lyon have hit a purple patch over the past few weeks and are the favourites to win this game.

Nantes are currently in 15th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have won only three matches this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Angers over the weekend and will need to step up to the plate on Wednesday.

Lyon have recovered from their slow start to the season and are level on points with Lille at the top of the table. Rudi Garcia's side has enjoyed an excellent month so far and will want to mark the festive season with yet another emphatic victory.

🎙️ We'll hear from @JasonDenayer and @RudiGarcia at around 16:00 CET today, as they look ahead to #OLFCN on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/GP0nCGi5uY — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) December 22, 2020

Lyon vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Nantes and have won 20 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. Nantes have managed only seven victories against Lyon and need to be at their best this week.

The previous match between the two teams earlier this year ended in an exhilarating 4-3 victory for Lyon. Les Gones have an excellent squad this season and hold the upper hand in this game.

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-W

Nantes form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-D-L-L

Lyon vs Nantes Team News

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Lyon do not have any injury concerns this week and will be able to field most of their best players in this game. Tinotenda Kadewere and Memphis Depay have been in excellent form and are likely to lead the line for Les Gones.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nantes have struggled this season

Nantes

Fabio and Ludovic Blas are suspended and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Anthony Limbombe and Kalifa Coulibaly are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Anthony Limbombe, Kalifa Coulibaly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fabio, Ludovic Blas

Lyon vs Nantes Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Nantes predicted XI (4-3-3): Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Charles Traore; Imran Louza, Andrei Girotto, Mehdi Abeid; Marcus Coco, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani

Lyon vs Nantes Prediction

Lyon have a resurgent force over the past month and will look to challenge reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title this season. Les Gones have excellent players in their ranks and cannot afford to drop points this week.

Nantes have struggled this season and will likely take a defensive approach in this match. Lyon are the better team at the moment and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Prediction: Lyon 3-1 Nantes

