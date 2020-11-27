Lyon vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Lyon are back in action this weekend with a fixture against Reims at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais as the Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another set of intriguing matches. Lyon have not been consistent this season and will want to win this fixture.

Reims have endured a difficult season so far and are now dangerously close to the relegation zone. The away side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Nimes last weekend and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Lyon have recovered from a negative start to the season and are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 fixtures. The home side defeated Angers by a 1-0 margin in its previous game and will want to maintain its streak this Sunday.

Lyon vs Reims Head-to-Head

Lyon have a marginal advantage over Reims as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games out of a total of 12 matches against their opponents. Reims have managed four victories against Lyon and will need to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between these two sides last season ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Lyon have gone from strength to strength under Rudi Garcia over the past few months and hold the upper hand in this game.

Lyon form guide in the Ligue 1: W-W-D-W-W

Reims form guide in the Ligue 1: L-D-W-W-L

Lyon vs Reims Team News

Houssem Aouar is unlikely to play this game

Lyon

Lyon will have to do without Houssem Aouar going into this fixture as the Frenchman is serving a disciplinary suspension. The French giants are unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting eleven going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Houssem Aouar

Anastasios Donis might not feature in this game. Image Source: Stuttgarter Zeitung

Reims

Reims have a few injury concerns to address and may have to do without the services of Anastasios Donis and Xavier Chavalerin in this game. Wout Faes has served his suspension and should make his way back into the starting line-up.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anastasios Donis, Xavier Chavalerin

Suspended: None

Lyon vs Reims Predicted XI

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Reims Predicted XI (4-3-3): Predrag Rajkovic; Thibault De Smet, Yunis Abdelhamid, Wout Faes, Thomas Foket; Mathieu Cafaro, Marshall Munetsi, Valon Berisha; Kaj Sierhuis, Boulaye Dia, Nathanael Mbuku

Lyon vs Reims Prediction

Lyon have an exceptional squad and Rudi Garcia's tactics have propelled the team to third place in the Ligue 1 table. Lyon are currently four points behind league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain and will want to put pressure on their rivals with a victory this weekend.

Reims have shown glimpses of their potential this season but have suffered from bouts of inconsistency. Lyon have an array of young talents and should be able to maintain their unbeaten streak on Sunday.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Reims

