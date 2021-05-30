Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Blues conquer Europe again | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 

A first-half strike by Kai Havertz was enough for Chelsea to pick up a 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made some surprising decisions, with Raheem Sterling handed a start. He also fielded his side out without a recognized holding midfielder.

Chelsea were boosted by the return to fitness of Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante. They started the game with the most frequent XI of Tuchel's tenure

A cagey start to the game saw both sides tread cautiously, although a mistake by John Stones was not capitalized on by the Chelsea attack.

The first chance of the game fell into the path of Timo Werner but the Germany international could not sort his feet out in time and shot tamely at Ederson.

Manchester City were the next to go close when Kevin de Bruyne excellently teed up Phil Foden. But Antonio Rudiger provided an excellent last-ditch tackle to deny the Englishman.

Chelsea went ahead when Mason Mount's excellent through ball found Kai Havertz in space and the Germany international brilliantly rounded Ederson before slotting into the empty net.

It was the first UEFA Champions League goal of the 21-year-old's career, although Ruben Dias' mistimed anticipation made it easier for him.

Neither manager made a change at halftime but Kevin de Bruyne was forced off the field after suffering a nasty head collision with Rudiger.

The second half was a more cagey affair, with Manchester City pushing Chelsea behind and the Blues looking to catch their opponents on the break.

They resorted to long balls over the City defense and the constant energetic runs of Timo Werner caused some problems.

Guardiola finally brought on Fernandinho in the 64th minute and this helped City regain their shape and control proceedings.

However, for all their dominance, a resolute Chelsea defense, as well as the ubiquitous N'Golo Kante, ensured that the Premier League champions did not get too many clear-cut opportunities.

Instead, it was Chelsea who got an excellent opportunity to score a second goal when a lightning-quick break found Christian Pulisic in the box.

However, the 22-year-old - who became the first American to play in the UEFA Champions League final - scoffed his shot wide when he should have done better.

City cranked up the pressure in the dying stages and fashioned their best chance of the night in the 90th minute but could not find space in a congested Chelsea box.

The Blues held on to win their second UEFA Champions League title, while the Cityzens will have to continue waiting for an elusive first continental title.

Here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Chelsea's dramatic season goes full circle

Thomas Tuchel revitalized Chelsea's season

Chelsea started last season with a statement of intent and were by far the biggest spenders in a summer transfer window that was hampered by the impact of COVID-19.

Despite the huge outlay on new talent, the club struggled for consistency under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

Things got to a head when the Stamford Bridge legend was sacked in January and Thomas Tuchel was appointed in his stead.

The German tactician instantly changed the fortunes of the club and easily navigated his way to the UEFA Champions League final.

This put the club in an upbeat mood but a disappointing string of results at the tail end of the season dampened expectations.

The club first suffered a chastening defeat to an out-of-sorts Arsenal on home turf and followed that up with a defeat to Leicester City in the final of the FA Cup.

Another defeat to Aston Villa on the final day put the club on the edge of not making the top four. But Leicester City's spectacular implosion to Tottenham saw Chelsea sneak into the top four.

This sequence of results saw many write off the club's chances against a Manchester City side that saw off Everton 5-0 in their final league game. But as history has shown us on several occasions, write off Chelsea at your own peril.

The victory saw the club salvage the biggest prize of them all in a season that has had so many ups and downs.

#4 Pep Guardiola's big gamble backfires

Pep Guardiola made a bold decision that backfired

Pep Guardiola is, without a doubt, one of the best coaches in the history of the game. His coaching portfolio is arguably unmatched throughout history.

However, the Spanish tactician has not won the UEFA Champions League in a decade now. And despite all his achievements elsewhere, this is a stick with which to beat him, considering the huge amounts expended.

The clash with Chelsea gave the Manchester City manager an opportunity to correct this anomaly. But he made a huge gamble in his starting lineup.

He elected not to play with a recognized holding midfielder and this affected the way his side were set up.

The absence of Rodri and Fernandinho in the middle of the park saw City lose their shape on several occasions and Chelsea constantly sliced them open through the middle in the first half.

A more clinical performance in attack could have seen the Blues take a more convincing lead into the break.

PEP 💬 I did the best in the selection. Against Lyon like it was against PSG, Dortmund, I tried the selection the best to win the game. The players know it, I think Gundogan played good, we were exceptional. pic.twitter.com/j5IgcsAtfv — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 29, 2021

The similarities in the style of play between the four starting midfielders hampered City's fluidity in the first hour. This was rectified only when Fernandinho stepped into the fray.

Guardiola has been accused of 'overthinking' the big matches but this is a rather simplistic explanation for his strange gambles that have almost always cost him in the continent.

Perhaps there was some huge tactical gameplan he hoped to unleash with the system but whatever it was, it clearly was not working.

Why it took him so long to also affect the necessary changes was also far from impressive. It is safe to say that Guardiola's big gamble cost Manchester City the biggest night in the club's history.

