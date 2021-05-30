Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: A football fan’s reaction to the UEFA Champions League Final

As the clock ticked away, I wondered who among Chelsea and Manchester City was going to lift the coveted Champions League trophy this year. As a Bayern Munich supporter, I missed my club, but as a football enthusiast I was eagerly waiting to witness the final that we have all been waiting for.

When it came to rooting for a team, I wanted Manchester City to lift the trophy. Now, please don’t come after me and brand me as a plastic fan. My loyalty still lies with the Bavarians, and needless to say I would have cheered for them if they qualified for the finals.

This marks the first time that Manchester City have qualified for the finals, whereas Chelsea had already lifted the Champions League trophy in the 2011-12 season. The two English teams had already faced each other thrice this season, with Chelsea winning two of their three matches. I wanted to see what the Champions League had in store.

A football fan’s reaction throughout the Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Final 2021

Here is a minute-by-minute break-down of my reaction throughout last night's match:

8 minutes: First corner for Manchester City. Will they be able to convert? Nope.

14 minutes: There goes Chelsea. Good opportunity for Werner. Nice shot! Easy save.

15 minutes: Thank goodness Werner’s shot got deflected off Stones onto the side net. First corner for Chelsea.

27 minutes: Man City’s Foden is on the run with the football. Goal? Oh no! Woah! What a great block by Rudiger! Looks like Guardiola can’t control his emotions.

34 minutes: What’s with that tackle man? Yellow card for Gündoğan. He deserved it.

39 minutes: Poor Silva. Let’s see what Christensen brings to the game.

43 minutes: The moment I have been dreading is here. Havertz seized the opportunity when Ederson rushed outside to deflect the ball. Empty net. Easy goal.

45 minutes: City players need to push themselves. Where is Mahrez's action that I hoped to witness? Will they be able to score a goal? Or will Chelsea take home the trophy?

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

59 minutes: Oh no! Poor De Bruyne is in tears. Rudiger was ruthless when it came to that body check. Yes, Rudiger, you deserve that yellow card. Manchester City's captain deserved so much more.

61 minutes: Is it a penalty? Looks like the ball grazed the arm of Chelsea’s James. No! It sadly didn’t, as confirmed by the referee.

68 minutes: Yes! Come on Man City! There’s the Mahrez pass that I wanted to see. Nearly there. NO! If only Azpilicueta’s leg was not there to deflect the football. *sigh*

73 minutes: There goes Pulisic (*blush*). That was a beautiful pass! Havertz is in top form today. Pulisic missed narrowly. Phew!

77 minutes: Finally, Aguero comes on. Will the striker be able to score one last goal for Man City before he leaves for another club?

90 minutes: Another 7 minutes? That’s quite some time. Will Man City be able to convert a shot?

At the end of 90+7 minutes, Chelsea were crowned the Champion of Europe 2021. Even though it breaks my heart a bit to admit it, Chelsea deserved the win.

Final Thoughts

Who's laughing now PSG?

Chelsea’s players maintained excellent form and discipline through out the 90+7 minutes. Be it defending the football, or passing the ball from player to player, it was a treat to watch.

N'Golo Kanté: 🗣



"The results we got its because we fought together, and...." #CFC 💙 pic.twitter.com/kBssNKe8jZ — Mwas Mchelsea (@MwasMchelsea_) May 30, 2021

The star player has to be N’Golo Kante. Kante has been consistently at the top of his game this season. The humble midfielder was there every time his teammates needed support in today’s match. Will he lift the Ballon d’Or this time? As for me, I am rooting for Robert Lewandowski (*giggles*).

It must be noted that Manchester City players were in no way inferior. They did their best, but it was unfortunately not their day. Maybe Guardiola will bring them in stronger next time. *Fingers crossed*

