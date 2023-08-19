Manchester City 1-0 Newcastle: 5 Talking Points as Julian Alvarez scores a lovely goal in a hard-fought win | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, August 19.

The Cityzens kick-started their new campaign in style with a comfortable 3-0 win against newly-promoted Burnley last weekend. They then lifted their maiden UEFA Super Cup during the week with a 5-4 win on penalties against Europa League winners Sevilla. Considering rotations and injuries, Pep Guardiola named a strong lineup for this game.

The Magpies, on the other hand, began their new season with a 5-1 hammerring of Aston Villa at St. James' Park. They looked sharp and cohesive as they broke down Unai Emery's team with ease, with multiple goalscorers, including debutant Sandro Tonali. Eddie Howe was eager to build on that win as he named a strong lineup.

The first half began at a relatively slow tempo as Manchester City looked content to knock the ball around and prevent Newcastle United from settling. The hosts created the bulk of the total chances in the first period, attempting nine shots. However, they hit the target just once, with Julian Alvarez finding the back of the net with a peach of strike.

Newcastle, on the other hand, attempted just two shots in the first period and were largely kept at bay by the hosts. The first half ended at 1-0 to the Cityzens.

The second half was a similar story in terms of possession, but Newcastle did well to make the most of the moments City seemed to drop off. Both teams attempted five shots apiece in the second period but the hosts hit the target thrice compared to the Magpies' single effort. The visitors also struggled with discipline, picking up five yellow cards throughout the course of the game.

Eddie Howe was the only manager troubling the match officials as he used all five available substitutions to try and turn the tide in Newcastle's favor. However, nothing could break Manchester City down as they secured a 1-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5. Julian Alvarez gave Manchester City the lead in the first half

Manchester City made a strong start to the game as they dominated possession as usual, but were faced with a tough challenge. Newcastle were set up to prevent Erling Haaland from having much space in the box, and were closing other players down quickly as well.

Despite the Magpies' efforts, the defending champions grabbed the lead in the 31st minute. Foden provided an assist for Julian Alvarez, who struck the ball beautifully to put it past Nick Pope and into the net to make it 1-0. The attempt was the hosts' first and only shot on target during the first period.

#4. The hosts shut-out Newcastle United perfectly

Unlike most of City's games, this one had possession stats that were fairly close, with Newcastle keeping the ball for 40% of the first period. However, they faced a severe lack of creativity in the final third as Guardiola's men defended their zones perfectly. The Magpies attempted just two shots and both were blocked.

Additionally, the visitors were in trouble with the referee as they received two yellow cards for three fouls, while the hosts walked away scot-free with no bookings from six fouls.

The visitors ended the game with just one shot on target in seven attempts, five of which came towards the end of the game.

#3. Newcastle struggled with their discipline throughout the game

Newcastle United have been a team on the rise since their takeover by the Saudi-led PIF group. The additional muscle in the transfer market has helped Eddie Howe secure some quality additions to the squad, who are eager to unsettle the "Big 6" hierarchy. This often leads to extra aggression during tackles, and such was the case tonight.

A total of 23 fouls were committed by both teams, with Newcastle being penalized 12 times to Manchester City's 11. However, City ended the game with just one booking compared to the Magpies' five.

The players were often hard in their tackles and at times, late as well. Although nobody was sent off, it put the team under tremendous pressure with so many on the pitch a couple fouls away from an early shower.

#2. Phil Foden named Player of the Match for his brilliant performance

Foden had an incredible game in the middle of the park for Manchester City, providing the assist for the only goal of the game.

He was sharp on the ball and seemed to have a sixth-sense while finding a teammate as he played seven key passes. Foden created space with his movement as he completed three dribbles, and held his own in midfield, winning seven duels.

Phil Foden was nearly everywhere as City pushed forward in the final third and was deservedly named Player of the Match.

#1. Manchester City maintain their 100% home record in 2023

Manchester City have played 17 games across all competitions at the Etihad Stadium in 2023 and have won all of those. It is another record in the making for Pep Guardiola and his men.

