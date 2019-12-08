Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking points & Tactical Analysis

Shashwat.Kumar FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 02:04 IST SHARE

Manchester United got the better of City

Manchester United edged past Manchester City in an enthralling Manchester Derby at the Etihad on the 7th of December. The hosts started the game well and immediately imposed their passing identity.

However, the visitors fought back instantly and started scything through the hosts’ defence on the break. Consequently, they created several goal-scoring opportunities, each of which were saved by Ederson.

However, just after a quarter of the game had passed, Bernardo Silva brought down Marcus Rashford in the box. After consultation with VAR, Anthony Taylor awarded the penalty. The striker did the rest as United were full value for their lead. Six minutes later, Anthony Martial beat the City keeper at his near post to extend the Red Devils’ advantage.

After the break, the Sky Blues seemed purposeful as they kept pushing and probing for a way back into the game. Though the Etihad broke into a deafening roar in the 85th minute, courtesy Nicolas Otamendi’s goal, it only proved a consolation rather than acting as a springboard for an unlikely comeback.

Here is a look at the talking points from the encounter.

#5 Manchester United tear City to shreds in a breath-taking first half

United were brilliant in the first half

Manchester United came into the encounter on the back of an encouraging display against Tottenham on Wednesday, a showing that enabled them to get the better of the Lilywhites. Thus, there was palpable excitement in the red half of Manchester, despite the prospect of travelling to the Etihad.

And, in an effervescent first half showing, the Red Devils portrayed their recently-found air of sanguineness as they ripped City open on the counter attack several times.

The game started off frenetically with both sides looking to get into the ascendancy. While the hosts dominated possession in the early exchanges, the Red Devils carved out the first clear-cut chance when a swift break found Daniel James on the right edge of the box. The Welshman stung Ederson’s palms, although the shot was straight at the keeper.

Advertisement

A few minutes later, Jesse Lingard raced through on goal on the left channel and saw his shot thwarted by the Brazilian’s left boot. In the 16th minute, Martial too had his strike blocked by Ederson.

Yet, seven minutes later, the Red Devils were rewarded for their brilliant counter-attacking performance when Bernardo Silva brought down Rashford. Though the referee initially decided against awarding the spot-kick, VAR ensured that the right outcome was arrived at. The Englishman stepped up and converted the penalty.

Despite going a goal ahead, United showcased immense bravery and courage to attack in numbers in transition as they created numerous instances of numerical superiority, especially on the flanks.

And, unsurprisingly, Martial made the net bulge again in the 29th minute to put the hosts firmly under strife.

Apart from their offensive display, the Red Devils were also quite organised defensively. For large swathes of the opening period, they held a good defensive line whereas their midfielders also fulfilled their individual tasks.

Fred and Scott McTominay in particular, performed their roles exemplarily as they marshalled the likes of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne. Additionally, the visitors’ midfielders were excellent at running off their opposite numbers, meaning that they didn’t allow City’s attacking players to retreat in transitions.

Over the course of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure at the helm, not many have been convinced about his tactical nous, with many questioning his suitability for the job. Yet, on Saturday, he unfurled quite a shrewd tactical trick to catch City and Pep Guardiola off-guard.

Also check out: Premier League Premier League Table Champions League table

1 / 5 NEXT