Manchester City 1-3 Lyon: Player Ratings as Les Gones stun Citizens to progress to semi-finals | Champions League 2019-20

Lyon shocked Manchester City to book a semi-final match-up with Bayern Munich. Rudi Garcia's young team were full of energy throughout the ninety minutes and took Manchester City by surprise with their defensive diligence and pace going forward. Manchester City themselves spurned glorious opportunities and were nowhere near their best.

Pep Guardiola deployed a three-man backline which possibly stunted their attacking flow, as the Mancunians were passive for most of the game. At the end of the day, it came down to unforgivable individual errors that cost them the game, and ended their season. Lyon were good value for the victory and will be full of confidence going into their next match, having upset two of Europe's best teams in Juventus and Manchester City on the spin.

Here are the player ratings from the match.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 4/10

Ederson's error gifted Lyon the 3rd goal, and the match

Ederson's distribution and sweeping were important as Lyon tried to counter at frightening pace. However, his error that led to the third goal - the final nail in City's coffin - was inexcusable, which warrants him a paltry 4/10.

Kyle Walker - 5/10

City's man of the match in their last game against Real Madrid and one of their best performers this season, Kyle Walker had a forgettable evening at right wing-back. He played Toko-Ekambi onside which led to Lyon's opener, and was very average the rest of the game.

Fernandinho - 5/10

City's captain on the night, Fernandinho played as a sweeper on the right side of the back 3, venturing forward to give his team more presence in midfield. While the intention was pure, the execution was far from it as the Brazilian was caught out on a number of occassions.

Eric Garcia - 5/10

Thrown right into the fray amidst transfer talks linking him with a move to Barcelona, the young Spaniard's lack of pace was evident as he struggled to keep track of Lyon's pacy forwards, especially in the final quarter of the game.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

The Frenchman did well to win his aerial duels as Lyon often hoofed the ball towards their forwards once they won possession. He also raced forward on a number of occassions to help out offensively, but nothing came of it.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

What a half from Cancelo! Passing, creating and defending 👏🏻



51 touches

85% pass accuracy

1 cross

2 long balls

2 tackles

3/6 duels won

1/3 aerial duels



City's best player on the night. The Portuguese right-back, playing in an unorthodox left-back position, was their most potent attacking threat - which sums up City's disastrous day at the office. He was positive and always willing to drive forward and create something. One of only two players who can hold his head up high tonight.

Rodri - 5/10

Rodri's lack of pace was evident as the youthful Lyon midfield gave him a tough time off the ball. His passing was generally secure, but far too safe. City needed more from him.

Ilkay Gundogan - 5/10

Just like Rodri, the German was far too passive tonight and failed to create anything going forward. One may question whether an upgrade is due over the summer.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7/10

Manchester City once again banked on de Bruyne to bail them out

Lyon did fantastically well to keep City's superstar in check, but such is the quality of the Belgian, that he still managed to thrive. Scored City's equaliser with a fine finish. Wasn't at his best, but still a very decent performance from one of Europe's finest. Unlucky to be going home tonight.

Raheem Sterling - 3/10

Sterling was distraught after missing the chance to make it 2-2

Would've received an average 5 on any other occassion, as the Englishman was far from his best, yet not terrible. However, his open-goal miss was a howler one can't look past, and perhaps a 3 sounds kinder given the fact that Lyon's 3rd goal came right after his shocking miss.

Gabriel Jesus - 4/10

Yet another player who missed a guilt-edged chance when he only had the goalkeeper to beat. Didn't have much else to work with. The Brazilian was in tears after the match, and although you have to feel sorry for him, truth is he didn't enough to help his team win the match.

Substitutes

Riyad Mahrez - 5/10

City played with much more freedom after Mahrez replaced Fernandinho at around the hour mark. That, however, was down more to the change in formation than the Algerian's inclusion

David Silva - N/A

One of City's greatest ever player leaves the club in heartbreaking fashion, with the Champions League dream remaining a dream. He didn't have enough time to influence proceedings, but let that not take anything away from a legendary career.