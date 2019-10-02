×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb: 3 Reasons why Pep Guardiola's side won the game

Dipansu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    02 Oct 2019, 04:28 IST

Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb: Group C - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City welcomed Dinamo Zagreb to the Etihad on Tuesday night for their UEFA Champions League group stage game. The Croatian side was top of Group C ahead of the game, by virtue of a superior goal difference. Tuesday night promised a fiery encounter, as two teams of very similar philosophy faced each other on the field.

Zagreb was second in the Croatian First Football League table, a point behind leaders Hajduk Split having played one game less. Most importantly, the Croatian side was coming into the game having scored 11 goals in their last 2 games in all competitions.

Manchester City were not doing too bad themselves. The Citizens were second in the Premier League behind Liverpool, but had scored 27 goals in their 7 games in the league so far. However, Pep Guardiola knew that his Croatian opponents were no pushovers and he named his team accordingly.

Manchester City Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo Hernandez, David Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City started the game on fire but lacked precision in attack. Despite spending much of the first 45 minutes in the opposition half, the reigning Premier League champions failed to find a breakthrough and the game went into the break with the score 0-0. Raheem Sterling came on in place of Bernardo Silva 10 minutes into the second half and the Englishman gave his team the lead in the 66th minute. Phil Foden, another second-half substitute, made it 2-0 for City in injury time and Pep Guardiola’s team went on to gather all 3 points. Here are 3 reasons why Manchester City won the game.

#3 Lack of attacking threat from Dinamo Zagreb

Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb: Group C - UEFA Champions League
Manchester City v Dinamo Zagreb: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Croatian side was pegged back for much of the game and had little threat going forward on the night. Dinamo Zagreb failed to put any pressure on the City defence and their only real chances arrived from set-pieces.

Perhaps Nenad Bjelica’s side would have been better advised to stretch the City side on the counter, but the Croatians failed to take advantage of the situation and were toothless in attack.

As a result, the City defence was untroubled for the majority of the game and the home side was able to push men forward without any worries. This ultimately helped City win the game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City Dinamo Zagreb Football Raheem Sterling Philip Foden Pep Guardiola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT ATA SHA
1 - 2
 Atalanta vs Shakhtar Donetsk
FT REA CLU
2 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Brugge
FT MAN DIN
2 - 0
 Manchester City vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT JUV BAY
3 - 0
 Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen
FT LOK ATL
0 - 2
 Lokomotiv Moskva vs Atlético Madrid
FT GAL PSG
0 - 1
 Galatasaray vs PSG
FT TOT BAY
2 - 7
 Tottenham vs Bayern München
FT CRV OLY
3 - 1
 Crvena Zvezda vs Olympiakos Piraeus
Today SLA BOR 10:25 PM Slavia Praha vs Borussia Dortmund
Today GEN NAP 10:25 PM Genk vs Napoli
Tomorrow ZEN BEN 12:30 AM Zenit vs Benfica
Tomorrow RB- OLY 12:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
Tomorrow VAL AJA 12:30 AM Valencia vs Ajax
Tomorrow LIL CHE 12:30 AM Lille vs Chelsea
Tomorrow LIV SAL 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Salzburg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us