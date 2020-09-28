Manchester City 2-5 Leicester City: Player Ratings as five-star Foxes run riot at Etihad | Premier League 2020-21

Jamie Vardy’s second career hat-trick against Manchester City propelled Leicester City to a remarkable 5-2 win over Pep Guardiola’s side. That took the Foxes to the top of the Premier League table while condemning last season’s runners-up to their first defeat of the new campaign.

The Englishman won two penalties in each half, converting them both with style either side of a terrific back-heeled finish before James Maddison’s long-range screamer and Youri Tielemans’ late spot-kick sealed an emphatic win for the visitors.

Leicester stun Man City at the Etihad with a brilliant performance#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/Bdy4RNdBmL — Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2020

Earlier, Riyad Mahrez had given Manchester City an early lead against his former side with a fantastic finish in the fourth minute. The home side, which looked to be dominating proceedings, gradually allowed Leicester City back into the game and went into the break on level terms after Vardy scored his first penalty of the game.

The Foxes’ frontman doubled his tally in the 54th minute and completed his hat-trick four minutes later as Guardiola’s men were left shellshocked. Maddison then bagged his first goal of the season before Nathan Ake pulled one back for the hosts only for Tielemans to restore Leicester City’s three-goal advantage from the spot in the 88th minute.

Incredibly, Leicester, in the process, became the first team to score five goals past a team managed by Guardiola, this indignity coming in the Spaniard’s 686th game as manager.

As the Foxes fly high atop the Premier League table, albeit at this very early stage of the season, questions arise once again about Manchester City’s shaky defence. On that note, here are the player ratings from a memorable night for Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City:

Ederson: 5/10

Despite conceding five goals, the Brazilian could hardly be faulted for his performance in goal for Pep Guardiola’s side. Three of those goals came from the penalty spot while the other two were excellent finishes that gave him little chance.

Kyle Walker: 4/10

Walker’s clumsy foul in the box on Vardy offered LeicesterCity a way back into the match, with it being the first of three penalties that Manchester City conceded. The Englishman offered a constant attacking outlet on the right flank, but his forays forward often left him out of position at the back.

The young Spaniard was at fault for Vardy’s second penalty as he barged into the Englishman from behind on 57 minutes. He was much the busier of the home side’s two centre-backs as Vardy seemed to target him throughout the game and enjoyed a fair bit of success against him as well.

Nathan Ake: 6/10

Despite scoring his first goal for his new club, it was not a match to remember for Ake.

Although Ake marked his home debut for City with a goal, this was not a match he will be looking back on with much fondness. After a largely uneventful first half, the Dutchman was booked on the hour mark, saw his side concede four second-half goals and scored a late consolation from a corner.

Benjamin Mendy: 4/10

Like Walker on the opposite flank, the Frenchman was a threat going forward but was suspect at the back. Despite sending a few threatening crosses into the Leicester box, Mendy could not inspire his side to score and ended up giving away the third penalty of the game by bringing Maddison down in the box.

Fernandinho: 5/10

A disappointing outing for the experienced midfielder, who was the first to make way for Pep Guardiola’s side as he was taken off for Delap just five minutes into the second half.

Rodri: 5/10

Like Fernandinho, Rodri was unable to influence proceedings from midfield. The highlight of the Spaniard’s outing came in the 35th minute when he headed in De Bruyne’s free-kick only to see it chalked off for offside.

Riyad Mahrez: 7/10

Riyad Mahrez grabbed the early opener and the assist for Manchester City's second, in a bright showing.

The Algerian was one of Manchester City’s stars on the night, opening the scoring against his former side with a stunning finish. He continued to pose a threat to Justin on Leicester’s left flank and claimed the assist for Manchester City’s second as well with a pin-point cross.

Kevin de Bruyne: 6/10

The Belgian was Manchester City’s most promising attacking outlet, running the midfield with his trademark passes. Although all of Manchester City’s attacks seemed to flow through him, as is often the case, he could not make his usual telling contribution.

Phil Foden: 4/10

Not the most influential showing from Manchester City's English youngster who was largely anonymous in the first half and was replaced by Ferran Torres just after the hour mark as Manchester City refreshed their attacking options in the second half.

Raheem Sterling: 5/10

Playing in the false 9 role in the absence of both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling was kept quiet by Leicester’s three-man defence and struggled to make an impact.

Manchester City Substitutes:

Liam Delap: 5/10

The young Englishman, son of former Stoke City stalwart Rory Delap, came on in the second half for his Premier League debut. He was a constant nuisance for Leicester City’s backline and came close to scoring with a header, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Ferran Torres: 5/10

Like Ake, Torres made his first Premier League appearance at the Etihad when he came on for Foden just after the hour. The Spaniard took up a position on the right-wing and looked busy but could not create anything of note.