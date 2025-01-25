Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea: Blues Player Ratings as City dominate en route to three points | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester City overcame an early setback and roared past Chelsea with a 3-1 win in the Premier League on Saturday, January 25.

Heading into the game, Pep Guardiola named two of his three new winter signings in the starting lineup. Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush were in, while Vitor Reis made the bench.

The Blues, meanwhile, welcomed the returns of Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez from injury. The latter slotted in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo while Jadon Sancho replaced Pedro Neto.

It was a dream start for Chelsea as a nervy Khusanov put in a weak header back to Ederson. It was intercepted by Nicolas Jackson, who set up Noni Madueke for a simple tap-in as the Blues went ahead inside three minutes.

Manchester City, however, went on to exert control as the visitors were content to play off the ball, employing a high line. Phil Foden hit the post and Marmoush had one taken away for offside before Josko Gvardiol finally brought them level. A long ball made its way over the defense and Matheus Nunes' initial effort was blocked, only for it to fall kindly to the Croatian to tap home with ease.

Chelsea looked to provide more attacking impetus in the second half as the two sides pushed ahead to gain an advantage. Eventually, it was City who seized it in the 68th minute through Erling Haaland. A long ball from Ederson found the striker but Robert Sanchez came way out of position needlessly, allowing the Norwegian to loop it over him to make it 2-1.

Manchester City were then able to see out the game effectively as Enzo Maresca's men barely posed any threat despite being a goal down. Foden put the icing on the cake late on, finishing coolly after some splendid hold-up work from Haaland.

The result sees Manchester City get back into the top four, level with Newcastle on 41 points but with a better goal difference. Chelsea are a point off the pair and lie in sixth. Here are the Blues player ratings:

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 4/10

Sanchez made a couple of good saves but an unexplainable error saw him leave his line, allowing Haaland to score with ease. His league-leading five errors leading to a goal will certainly make fans question Enzo Maresca's decision to stick with him in goal.

Reece James - 6.5/10

A solid performance on the right from the Englishman as he works his way back into fitness. He endured some moments of miscommunication with Madueke but defended well overall.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6/10

A calm and composed performance especially on the ball but maybe he could have done better to mark Foden leading up to the third goal.

Levi Colwill - 5/10

Colwill gave the ball away a few times too many and was bullied too easily by Haaland for Manchester City's third goal.

Marc Cucurella - 6/10

A typically energetic performance from the Chelsea left-back as City were rarely able to create threats down his flank.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5/10

Caicedo continues to have a fine season in the base of midfield for Chelsea. He finished with a 96% pass accuracy (45/47), three passes into the final third, one interception, two clearances, and five recoveries.

Enzo Fernandez - 5.5/10

A return to the lineup but a largely forgettable outing for the Argentine. He was at times too careless with the ball and could not muster up his usual attacking creativity.

Noni Madueke - 6/10

Madueke scored the early goal and had some moments down the right but was a weak link off the ball. He played Nunes onside in the lead-up to City's first goal and was regularly targetted on his flank.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

Similar to Fernandez, Palmer could not create his usual moment of magic and was largely kept silent. He spurned a great chance to make it 2-0 in the first half, opting to feed Jackson instead of going for the finish himself.

Jadon Sancho - 5.5/10

Sancho was a peripheral figure for much of the fixture, unable to really make a difference before being taken off.

Nicolas Jackson - 5.5/10

Jackson continues to be a frustrating figure for Chelsea fans. The Senegalese forward displayed quick thinking to set up Madueke for the goal. However, a mix of poor decision-making in the final third and poor finishing meant he could not influence the game. He has now gone seven Premier League games without scoring.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku - 5/10

Occupied spaces leading the attack as well as in a deeper role but was largely ineffective as Chelsea chased the game.

Pedro Neto - 5/10

Barely got a touch after coming on for the last few minutes for Jadon Sancho.

Malo Gusto - 6.5/10

Defended and tracked back well in his short cameo.

