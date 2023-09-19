Manchester City 3-1 Red Star Belgrade: Cityzens player ratings as Pep Guardiola's men register come-from-behind win | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Manchester City began their UEFA Champions League title defence with a come-from-behind 3-1 win against Red Star Belgrade at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, September 19.

Despite dominating for most of the first half, City found themselves trailing in the closing minutes thanks to Osman Bukari's well-taken goal. The Ghanaian latched onto a lovely first-time through ball from Mirko Ivanic and swept the ball emphatically over Ederson’s left. With it was initially disallowed for offside, a VAR review showed that he was played onside by Ruben Dias.

On the other side of the break, the home side came out with renewed hunger and scored the equaliser two minutes into the second half. Julian Alvarez ran onto a pass from Erling Haaland, rounded the keeper, and found the back of the net.

The Argentine then helped put his side in the lead when his freekick, which was going wide, was punched into his own goal by Omri Glazer. In the 72nd minute, Rodri, who scored in the Champions League final last season, placed his shot into the far corner from 15 yards to seal the match for the Cityzens.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson Moraes - 6/10

Ederson Moraes only had one save to make during the match. The Brazilian could do little about Osman Bukari’s goal, though some will question why he went so low while one-on-one with the striker.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Kyle Walker dealt with Red Star Belgrade’s rare attacks with ease and provided his team with a tireless attacking outlet down the right wing.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Ruben Dias was good on the ball, as always, but was at fault for Red Star Belgrade’s goal. He also had a few other notable defensive lapses, though it didn't cost his team the win.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Nathan Ake was a calm and composed presence in the defence, both in and out of possession. When on the ball, he ventured forward several times, linking up well with Sergi Gomez on the left.

Sergi Gomez - 6/10

It was a relatively easy outing for Sergi Gomez, who got forward regularly and put in a few good crosses into the box.

Rodri - 8/10

In Kevin de Bruyne's absence and following Ilkay Gundogan's departure, Rodri became the most important midfielder for Pep Guardiola, and he showed why. He pushed forward regularly, linked up well with those around him, and scored a goal that put his team at ease in the closing stages.

Matheus Nunes - 7/10

Matheus Nunes strode around the pitch with purpose, stayed positive in possession, and always looked to move the ball forward.

Bernardo Silva - 5/10

Bernardo Silva looked tidy in possession but did not have a massive impact on the proceedings after being taken off at the end of the first half.

Julian Alvarez - 8/10

With the Red Star Belgrade defence busy with keeping a check on Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez had the time and space to make an impact — and he did. He scored the first and created his team's second. The Argentine dropped deep, ran at the defenders with the ball, and caused the visiting team a lot of trouble in the box.

Phil Foden - 7/10

As expected, Phil Foden started wide but regularly cut inside. He took up good positions on the pitch, linked up well with his teammates, and picked up the assist for Rodri’s goal.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Erling Haaland had a few good chances to find the back of the net, but he failed to convert them. That said, he set up Julian Alvarez for his team's first goal of the night.

Ratings of Manchester City substitutes

Jeremy Doku - x/10

Jeremy Doku was an early introduction, replacing Bernardo Silva in the final minutes of the first half.

Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Manuel Akanji replaced Sergio Gomez close to the hour mark and settled into the game well. Had a solid outing against a Red Star Belgrade team that looked to attack at every possible opportunity.

Oscar Bobb - NA/10

Oscar Bobb replaced Phil Foden in the closing stages of the match and did not make any meaningful contribution.

Kalvin Phillips - NA/10

Kalvin Phillips replaced Rodri in the closing stages of the match and did not make any meaningful contribution.

Rico Lewis - NA/10

Rico Lewis replaced Ruben Dias in the closing stages of the match and did not make any meaningful contribution.