Manchester City became the second team in England after local rivals Manchester United to win the coveted treble (Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League) last season. Despite winning the treble last season, Manchester City are looking to strengthen their star-studded squad. They have been active early in the transfer window and have completed the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano had reported that Manchester City were interested in signing Declan Rice and submitted a bid of £90 million, but West Ham rejected it. Rice is now close to joining Arsenal, according to Romano, after City declined to match Arsenal's offer of £105 million.

The treble winners are looking at other alternatives after pulling out of the Rice deal, and here are the three alternatives they can consider:

#1 Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo)

Gabri Veiga could join City

Gabri Veiga is a 21-year-old talented midfielder who scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 28 games for Celta Vigo in La Liga last season. He primarily plays as a central midfielder but is capable of playing as an attacking and defensive midfielder as well.

Dribbling is one of Viega's strengths, and he completed one dribble per game last season. His versatility can give Manchester City depth in midfield, and he will have a conducive environment to prosper under Pep Guardiola, who is great at getting the best out of young players.

Viega has a release clause of €40 million in his contract, and Manchester City are interested in signing him, according to Fabrizio Romano.

#2 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella is still an option

Nicolo Barella is an energetic midfielder who scored six goals and provided six assists for Inter Milan last season. Barella was the only midfielder in Seria A last season to register six goals and six assists.

Barella provided 1.6 key passes and made 3.85 shot-creating actions per game last season. He completed 2.80 progressive carries and made 6.62 progressive passes per game. Barella, who was also linked with Newcastle United, can revolutionise City's midfield and give a different dynamic to the triple winners.

Inter Milan are in financial trouble and may be forced to sell their players to end their financial woes. They are reluctant to sell Barella, but Manchester City have the financial might and a team of good negotiators to make this happen.

#3 Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord)

Mats Weiffer could be a cheaper alternative

Mats Wieffer is a Dutch international who plays for Eredivisie Champions Feyenoord. He is a versatile player who likes to make short passes and is a good passer of the ball.

In 18 games in the Eredivisie, he completed two tackles and made one interception per game. His ability to win aerial duels is one of the strongest attributes of his game, and he has won 2.5 aerial duels per game. Wieffer averaged 7.42 progressive passes per game and provided seven assists in all competitions last season.

Wieffer's skill set is similar to Rice's, and he can fit into City's style of play perfectly. He is definitely one of the players that Manchester City can consider as a considerably cheaper alternative to Declan Rice.

