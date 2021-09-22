Manchester City 6-1 Wycombe Wanderers: Player ratings as Riyad Mahrez double guides Skyblues to easy win | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Manchester City stormed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup after beating Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium. A brace from Riyad Mahrez, coupled with goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres and Cole Palmer, reversed a shock opener from Brandon Hanlan.

24-year-old Hanlan put the visitors in front with a tap-in in the 22nd minute, giving the Chairboys an unexpected lead in the match. However, the reigning Premier League champions responded quickly, netting thrice in the first-half to not only reverse the deficit but also put the tie to bed.

Then with three more strikes after the break, Pep Guardiola's side registered a huge win and now await their opponents in the next round.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Zack Steffen - 7.5/10

The American custodian tipped a shot from Jordan Obita at 0-0 but it somehow came back to bite him just seconds later with Hanlan tapping home into an empty net for a shock opener. Steffan had little to do for the rest of the evening, with both of his other saves coming from offside players.

Conrad Egan-Riley - 7.5/10

Tidy in possession and menacing on the run, the 18-year-old put up a coming-of-age performance in Manchester City's defense, completing 93% of his passes and six long balls.

Finley Burns - 7/10

Another 18-year-old who had a good outing, Burns was key to building from the back and fought hard for the ball. A Pep Guardiola player through and through.

Luke Mbete-Tabu - 7/10

Mbete-Tabu was commanding on the ball and passed the ball around with unerring accuracy. He also claimed the assist for Palmer's goal.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand - 7.5/10

The young defender looked hesitant early on but slowly got into his stride and gave Wycombe a lot to think about. He misplaced only one of his 51 passes and set up Mahrez for one of his goals, too.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

The Belgian wizard was not at his playmaking best tonight but was still too good for the Chairboys at times, whilst also bagging his first goal of the season.

Romeo Lavia - 7/10

Fearless, audacious and visionary, Lavia's passing from over the top and through the lines was reminiscent of Fernandinho and he timed his tackles to perfection.

Phil Foden - 8/10

Manchester City's best player in the first-half, Foden reminded everyone of his imperious qualities by bagging two assists and a goal on a sizzling night for him.

Riyad Mahrez - 9/10

He too started the match slowly but once the Algerian got into the groove, there was no stopping him, netting two goals, making one assist and laying seven key passes for Manchester City.

Squawka Football @Squawka Riyad Mahrez's game by numbers vs. Wycombe Wanderers:



93% pass accuracy

56 passes

7 chances created

5 shots

2 goals

1 assist



Outstanding from the Algerian. Riyad Mahrez's game by numbers vs. Wycombe Wanderers:



93% pass accuracy

56 passes

7 chances created

5 shots

2 goals

1 assist



Outstanding from the Algerian. https://t.co/AcIDbeJ77z

Ferran Torres - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was isolated for much of the game but having struggled in front of goal lately, his strike will be a huge boost in that regard.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

The Manchester City winger was heavily involved in the build-ups, even making one assist. But when it came to shooting, Sterling lacked accuracy, firing all three of his shots off target.

Manchester City Substitutes

Cole Palmer - 7.5/10

He replaced Torres in the 72nd minute and wrapped things up in the dying embers with a late goal of his own. A cracker of a goal, actually.

Goal @goal 19 year old Cole Palmer scored his first professional goal for Manchester City 🥶



City came back from behind to beat Wycombe 6-1 ⚽️ 19 year old Cole Palmer scored his first professional goal for Manchester City 🥶



City came back from behind to beat Wycombe 6-1 ⚽️ https://t.co/QK8rHmoKve

James McAtee - 5/10

The 18-year-old struggled to get himself involved, laying only 10 passes in 18 minutes of action.

