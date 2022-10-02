Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Erling Haaland runs riot at the Etihad once again | Premier League 2022-23

Manchester United were hammered 6-3 by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, October 2.

United came into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Arsenal in their last league game. They secured two wins in the Europa League in the meantime as their games against Crystal Palace and Leeds United were postponed. Erik ten Hag fielded a strong lineup for this game. Marcus Rashford returned to the XI having recovered from an injury.

Manchester United made a nervy start to the game as they struggled to get hold of the ball. Their defense were put under immense pressure in the early stages as Diogo Dalot received an early booking. Manchester City capitalized on this and grabbed an early lead via Phil Foden, who finished a smooth move at the near post following an assist from Bernardo Silva.

The visitors were under tremendous pressure, especially in wide areas, as both their full-backs received bookings in the first half. That forced Manchester United to defend narrower and drop deeper into their 18-yard box. This encouraged Manchester City's forwards and wide men to press higher and take up positions closer to United's goal.

Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland combined for two quickfire goals after 34 and 37 minutes, with the Belgian providing assists for both the goals. The latter then turned provider as he provided an assist for Foden's second goal with a perfectly weighted pass to the far post.

Manchester City led Manchester United 4-0 at the half-time interval.

Ten Hag brought Luke Shaw into the fray for the second period as he subbed Tyrell Malacia off. Manchester United made a slightly better start to the second half than they did in the first as City were content to sit back. This cost the hosts as they were left exposed at the back on occasion.

Christian Eriksen capitalized on the situation and played a good pass towards Antony, who unleashed a powerful strike from distance to score after 56 minutes. However, their efforts were futile as City scored their fifth goal after 64 minutes. Erling Haaland grabbed his third consecutive hat-trick, becoming the fastest to do so in the Premier League since Michael Owen with Liverpool.

Phil Foden then scored his own hat-trick as Haaland provided an assist for the Englishman to score from. Pep Guardiola then made several changes as he looked to rotate his squad ahead of a busy schedule. It resulted in a slight drop-off as Manchester United scored two consolation goals late in the game.

Anthony Martial scored a brace with goals in the 84th and the 91st minute to salvage something for his side. However, it was nowhere near enough as the hosts ended the game with a victory.

That said, let's take a look at how Manchester United's players performed in this game.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 5/10

It was the Spaniard's 26th Manchester Derby, tied for first spot alongside Ryan Giggs. However, it was one to forget as he conceded six goals and made just three saves.

Diogo Dalot - 5.5/10

Dalot made an aggressive start to the game and was booked within five minutes of kick-off. He won one of his five duels and blocked two shots and made one interception. He also played one key pass.

Raphael Varane - 6/10

Varane made a nervy start to the game as Manchester United were pressed deep into their own half. He suffered an injury late in the first period and was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

Martinez struggled to deal with Erling Haaland's physicality. He won two of his four duels and made three clearances and two interceptions. He also played three long balls.

Tyrell Malacia - 5.5/10

Malacia made a decent start to the game but received an early booking to put his side under pressure as both full-backs were cautioned. He was replaced at half-time after a poor performance.

Scott McTominay - 7/10

McTominay made his physical presence felt in midfield as he bossed the central areas of the pitch. He completed 22 passes with 85% accuracy including one long ball. He also won four of his five duels and made four tackles and two clearances.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

Eriksen made a decent start to the game as he distributed the ball well. He provided an assist for his side's first goal to make it 4-1. He also played two key passes and two long balls.

Antony - 6/10

Antony made a poor start to the game and struggled to play his natural game early in the game. Besides his goal, he did not do much to make an impact on the proceedings.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes distributed the ball well and advanced it up the pitch to aid his side's attacking play. However, he failed to make a lasting impact on the game. He received a yellow card late in the game for complaining.

Jadon Sancho - 6/10

Sancho often drove forward with the ball but failed to make an impact in the final third. He played two key passes but failed to win any of his five duels. He also failed to attempt a single shot or play a single cross or long ball.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

Rashford made good runs into dangerous areas but his touch often let him down. He had just 12 touches of the game and completed just five passes as Manchester United were thrashed.

Substitutes

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

Lindelof came on in the first half to replace the injured Raphael Varane and put in a decent performance.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Shaw came on during the half-time interval to replace Malacia and played a decent game.

Anthony Martial - 8/10

Martial came on late in the game but earned a penalty for Manchester United and scored from it. He also scored a goal from open play.

Casemiro - 6/10

Casemiro came on late in the game and put in an average performance.

Fred - 6.5/10

Fred came on in the second half and put in a decent performance.

