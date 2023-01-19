Manchester City and Bayern Munich observing contract situation of Chelsea defender: Reports

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are reportedly monitoring Chelsea star Levi Colwill's contract situation with the intention of signing him.

Colwill, 19, has emerged as a regular starter for Brighton & Hove Albion since last December. Since joining the Amex Stadium outfit from the Blues on a season-long loan earlier this summer, the Cobham youth product has racked up 812 minutes of action, starting nine matches.

A left-footed defender blessed with passing and marking, the England U21 player shot to prominence during his impressive loan spell at EFL Championship outfit Huddersfield Town last campaign. He netted two goals and contributed one assist in 32 overall appearances for them.

In his exclusive column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, reliable journalist Simon Phillips confirmed that Chelsea is aiming to offer a new and improved contract to Colwill in the near future. Manchester City and Bayern Munich have emerged as potential suitors for the promising center-back, whose current deal is set to runt in June of 2025.

Colwill, who is also adept at featuring as a left-back, is considered to be a future starter at Stamford Bridge. With Thiago Silva in the twilight of his career and Kalidou Koulibaly rumored to depart this summer, he is likely to secure a place in Graham Potter's plans next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues have added Wesley Fofana from Leicester City and Benoit Badiashile from AS Monaco for a combined sum of over £105 million during the ongoing 2022-23 season. The club is also set to join the transfer race for RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol.

Colwill is next expected to be in action for Brighton during their Premier League away clash against Leicester City on Saturday (January 21).

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Colwill will return to Chelsea in June 2023.



@footballdaily

Levi Colwill on Graham Potter: “You could tell straight away from day one that everyone respects him for what he does… so I can understand why Chelsea I've gone for him”.Colwill will return to Chelsea in June 2023. Levi Colwill on Graham Potter: “You could tell straight away from day one that everyone respects him for what he does… so I can understand why Chelsea I've gone for him”. 🔵👀 #CFCColwill will return to Chelsea in June 2023.@footballdaily 🎥⤵️https://t.co/ACdmbxeGGM

Chelsea considering £50 million move for ex-Manchester City midfielder: Reports

Speaking to talkSPORT, transfer guru Alex Crook has asserted that Chelsea could rope in ex-Manchester City star Romeo Lavia. He said:

"Romeo Lavia is a really talented young midfielder. His best performance in a Southampton shirt was probably against Chelsea back in late August. They only signed him from Manchester City back in the summer for a relatively modest fee of just £10.5 million."

Providing insight into the Blues' pursuit of the Belgian, Crook continued:

"The Blues did make a transfer bid a few weeks later in that window, but Southampton rejected it. They are anticipating fresh interest. It could be a bid of up to £50 million. That is going to be a real test for the Sport Republic group if they want to keep this player."

Lavia, 19, has scored one goal and contributed one assist in 11 games across all competitions for Southampton in the ongoing campaign.

Poll : 0 votes