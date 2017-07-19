Manchester City reportedly beat Chelsea to the signing of Real Madrid star

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will be fuming at the prospect of missing out on another target

Manchester City and Chelsea are both desperate to add some cover to the right-back position

What's the story?

Manchester City have reportedly beaten Chelsea in the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo. According to respected Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Citizens are in advanced talks with Real Madrid and could complete the deal in the next few days.

BREAKING: Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Real Madrid right-back Danilo (26) after overtaking Chelsea. [@DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/6FfH0gg52p — City Watch (@City_Watch) July 18, 2017

This news will come as a blow to Antonio Conte as the Chelsea manager was pretty keen on strengthening the right-flank defensively. The Chelsea manager will not be happy with his board as the Premier League champions have failed to give Conte his intended targets.

In case you didn't know...

Future Manchester City star?

Chelsea are finding it in tough in this transfer market after missing out on a couple of top targets. Although Antonio Rudiger and Bakayoko have made their way to Stamford Bridge, Chelsea's inability to complete deals for Romelu Lukaku and Alex Sandro would not have pleased the Italian manager.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have just completed the world record signing of Kyle Walker and the potential signing of Danilo will definitely add some much-needed depth and quality to Guardiola's side.

Also read: Most expensive XI in world football at the moment

The heart of the matter

Chelsea had reportedly agreed terms with the Brazilian right-back, but the Premier League Champions' reluctance to pay the £31.5 million fee has seen Manchester City swoop in for the talented defender.

The 26-year-old might have struggled at Real Madrid, but Danilo during his time at Porto showed that he can be incredibly effective on the ball and extremely hardworking off it. A couple of high profile errors saw him lose his place to Dani Carvajal in the Madrid squad and a move to the Premier League could just reinvigorate the Brazilian's career.

If the deal for Danilo does indeed go through, Guardiola would have done a good job of replacing Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna. The left-back position still remains suspect though and City will be hoping to tie up deals for Benjamin Mendy and Ryan Bertrand as soon as possible.

Also read: Chelsea set to make shock move for former Liverpool striker

Video

Author's take

While Danilo has not had the best of times at Real Madrid, there is no denying the fact that the 26-year-old has the ability to play at the very top level. Antonio Conte will definitely not be happy about the prospect of missing out on another top target and the Chelsea board will have some serious thinking to do in this summer transfer window.

Also read: Conte's non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea's stuttering close-season