Manchester City: Can Pep Guardiola's men own the Premier League once again?

Suchindran SM
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
231   //    24 Aug 2018, 12:21 IST

The no
The noisy neighbours have won three Premier League titles in this decade

"Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour and have to live with it"- Sir Alex Ferguson. Even the legendary Scot wouldn't have believed what his hated rivals would go on to achieve after their newly found riches.

Afterall, United was not only the best team in Manchester but also dominated the whole of England under Sir Alex's leadership. The visionary Scot must have been certain that their noisy neighbours, for all their new found wealth couldn't match United- a European giant.

Or was he? Wait- of all the great coaches of the past, Sir Alex must have read the script better! “You’d be better off talking to my baby. She’s only six weeks old but you’d get more sense from her than him” said king Kenny only for "Liverpool to be knocked off the perch" some twenty years down the line. So are we watching history repeat itself?

Arguably the strongest forward line

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League
Man City are spoilt for choices in the forward line

Kun Aguero and Gabriel Jesus - 20 league goals each and counting! Oh, Wait...add Sane to the mix and you are already at 50+; wait isn't Sterling having another stellar season? Should we make it a 65+?

Add a certain Kevin de Bruyne supplying from midfield and that number rockets even more; You still got to contend with the left foot of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, the rocketing full-backs, Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy.

Oh! And I forgot one little Spaniard - David Silva. So, the Citizens are all set to beat the record set in...well, of course during the 2017-18 of 106 goals. That makes it approximately 3 goals a match! Now how many teams in the Premier League can look like scoring four goals every match? Klopp, Sarri, Pochetino have their tasks cut out!

Creators galore

Manchester City v Swansea City - Premier League
People will be jealous of this midfield!

The greatest teams of our era have had master creators. Modric, Xavi, Iniesta, Kroos, Kaka, Ronaldinho, Pirlo....the list goes on! Seldom has a team been gifted with more than one such outlet- maybe Xavi-Iniesta and Modric-Kroos come to mind.

So what makes this Man City side so special? Yes, they have a certain Belgian by the name Kevin De Bruyne who can play equally well with both feet. Add David Silva to the mix and there is no defence in England which these two can't unlock.

Seldom do these two not turn up. But when they don't, they have Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Mahrez to throw on. Ah! apparently, some youngster called Phil Foden has given some food for thought with regards competitions for the starting places.

Not that all creativity is at the centre of the park. Benjamin Mendy, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Fabian Delph are great wing backs who are equally comfortable pushing into the midfield as well. Park the bus - can you?

