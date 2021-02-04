Manchester City edge towards champions-elect zone with 9th straight Premier League win

Manchester City currently look like a side that have cemented their position at the top of the Premier League, and it will take a massive effort for anyone to usurp them.

On Wednesday, Pep Guardiola’s side recorded yet another win after defeating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor. First-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling got the job done for the Cityzens.

It’s been an incredible ride for Manchester City since mid-December, with the club now winning each of their last 13 games in all competitions. They have also not conceded a goal in their last six Premier League games.

For a side that has regained its ruthlessness in front of goal, Manchester City’s record at the back is as impressive as it is enviable.

Manchester City edging towards champions-elect

Wednesday’s win against Burnley ensured that Manchester City moved three points clear of second-placed Manchester United and seven points above Liverpool. Considering the fact that City have a game in hand, they could extend their lead even further.

All too often, the team that tops the table after New Year ends up winning the Premier League. It is rare for a team to hold a healthy lead at the turn of the year and lose the title at the end of the season.

Manchester City have so far dealt with everyone put before them and they are gradually inching towards the champions-elect zone. They look unstoppable at the moment and they can only get better.

WWWWWWWWWWWWW



Goals: 33

Conceded: 3

Clean sheets: 10



Man City are the first Premier League team to win 13 consecutive games since Arsenal in 2002. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sWWedK1WQF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 3, 2021

Guardiola demands more from his players

Despite winning their ninth straight game in the Premier League, Guardiola was not satisfied with his side’s performance.

“We can do better. In general, I don't have regrets with the team. The players are fantastic,” he said, as quoted by Mancity.com.

“Today some players lost simple balls. That is the only thing I am concerned about and I will talk with them. I am not asking them for complicated things. It is the effort and the simple things - do it well.”

While Guardiola may have sounded over-critical, he is aware of the tougher fixtures that await his side. Manchester City will face Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal in the next two weeks.

These are games they cannot afford to lose, especially with Manchester United hot on their heels in the Premier League table. In the meantime, though, the Cityzens are in a very good position as they close in on yet another league title.