How Manchester City could line up during the 2022-23 season

Manchester City enjoyed a successful 2021-22 season under Pep Guardiola. The Manchester-based club lifted the Premier League title by finishing just one clear of their nearest rivals Liverpool. It was their fourth title triumph in five years.

They also reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League. However, failed to book their place in the final after losing 6-5 on aggregate to Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Manchester City were eliminated in the EFL Cup in the Round of 16 by West Ham United and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup by Liverpool.

Manager Pep Guardiola will look to defend his team's domestic crown next season, while also opening the Cityzens account in Europe.

Based on the players Manchester City have signed and are likely to sign this transfer window, here's how they could line up during the 2022-23 season.

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Ederson shared the Golden Glove with Alisson last season

The Brazil international has established himself as among the most talented goalkeepers in Europe since joining Cityzens from Benfica in 2017. He shared the Premier League Golden Glove last term with Liverpool's Alisson Becker, after keeping 20 clean sheets in 37 games.

Right-back - Joao Cancelo

The Portugal international has been a consistent performer for the Cityzens since joining from Juventus in 2019. He enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 season at the Etihad Stadium, providing seven assists and scoring one goal in 36 league matches. He was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season for his performances.

Centre-back - Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias was rock solid in the heart of Manchester City's defense last season. He played 29 games in the Premier League last season, averaging 0.9 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, and 2.2 clearances per 90 as per WhoScored.

Centre-back - Aymeric Laportre

Aymeric Laporte is one of the best defenders in EPL

The Spain international is expected to be Dias' defensive partner next season. Laporte made 33 appearances in the Premier League last term, scoring four goals.

Left-back - Marc Cucurella

According to Sky Sports, Manchester City are looking to sign Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Marc Cucurella in this transfer window. If the deal does go through, Cucurella is expected to be a first choice left-back for Pep next season.

The Spaniard was named Brighton's 'Player of the Season' in his debut season in the Premier League.

Centre-midfielder - Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have recently confirmed the of signing midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United. Phillips is one of the most talented English players of his generation. He was named the England Men's Player of the Year 2021-22 after performing brilliantly at the 2020 European Championships.

The 26-year-old is likely to play a key role for the Cityzens next season.

Central midfielder - Rodri

Rodri is a key member of the Cityzens squad

The Portugal international was one of City’s top performers during their Premier League triumph last season. The Spanish midfielder scored seven goals and assisted two more in 33 league games last term, including one in their 3-2 win over Aston Villa on the final day.

Centre-midfielder - Kevin de Bruyne

The Belgium international enjoyed yet another stellar season at the Etihad Stadium. He registered 15 goals and eight assists in 30 Premier League games last term. The former Chelsea midfielder was named the Premier League Player of the Season 2021-22.

Right-winger - Bernando Silva

The Portugal international has established himself as among the most talented footballers in the Premier League since joining the Cityzens from AS Monaco in 2017. He contributed eight goals and four assists in 35 appearances last term. Besides his goal contributions as well, Silva made a great impact for Manchester City last season.

The Spanish manager will expect the 27-year-old to continue his fine form next season.

Left-winger - Phil Foden

Phil Foden is among the most promising players in Europe

Phil Foden is currently among the most promising young players in the world. The England international played 28 league games during the 2021-22 season, scoring nine and assisting five more. He also won the 'PFA Young Player of the Year' award.

Centre-forward - Erling Haaland

Manchester City have spent £51.5 million to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this transfer window. The Norway international is currently among the most talented footballers in the world.

He scored 22 goals in 24 Bundesliga appearances last season. Th 21-year-old attacker is likely to take massive responsibility for spearheading the Manchester City attack during the upcoming season.

