Manchester City eyeing Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as Leroy Sane replacement

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Nov 2019, 10:32 IST SHARE

Kingsley Coman made his Bayern Munich debut under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City are reportedly considering Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a replacement for Leroy Sane if the Germany international makes his move to the Bundesliga champions next summer.

Leroy Sane has been on Bayern Munich's radar for some time now

Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich for quite some time but Manchester City's unwillingness to sell the player and an untimely ACL injury broke down any chances of the Bavarians signing the 23-year-old last summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Manchester City are now willing to let Sane leave and considering Bayern Munich's Coman as his replacement.

Leroy Sane was linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer

Coman initially joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal from Juventus in 2015, when present Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was in charge of the Bavarians.

The Frenchman, who made his move to Bayern Munich permanent in 2017, has so far made 139 appearances in all competitions for the German giants, scoring 28 times and providing 33 assists.

Meanwhile, Sane has been a pivotal figure at Manchester City since making his move from Schalke in 2016.

The German winger has made 134 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions, netting 39 times and setting up 45 goals. He is ruled out of action atleast till March due to an ACL injury.