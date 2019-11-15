Manchester City eyeing Leicester City duo to resolve their defensive problems

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 18:30 IST SHARE

Soyuncu and Evans have conceded just eight goals since the start of the league

According to Sky Sports, Leicester City duo Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans are among several players linked with a move to Etihad in January as Manchester City looks to bolster their weak defense.

The Leicester duo have been excellent for Brendan Rodgers side this season. Under their defensive partnership, the Foxes have conceded just eight goals and are second in the league table.

Manchester City had previously tried to sign Jonny Evans from West Brom in 2017, but had a couple of bids rejected before he eventually joined Leicester City in the following year. Caglar Soyuncu, on the other hand, has so far been a more than impressive replacement for Harry Maguire.

The defensive frailties of Guardiola's side have seen the Cityzens lose three of their opening matches, including a defeat to title rivals Liverpool. The former Barcelona manager has had to deploy Fernandinho and Rodri at the heart of defense at times after injuries to John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

The Cityzens defensive problems had started earlier in the summer when they failed to replace club legend Vincent Kompany after Pep Guardiola refused to match Manchester United's world-record bid for Harry Maguire. The situation further worsened after a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte in late August left Manchester City with only two recognized first-team central defenders.