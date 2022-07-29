Manchester City interested in signing Arsenal target: Reports

Premier League champions Manchester City are considering a move for Arsenal and Newcastle United target Lucas Paqueta.

As reported by French media outlet L’Equipe, the Cityzens have identified Lyon midfielder Paqueta as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva.

As reported by The Sun, Pep Guardiola's side have offered Bernardo Silva to Barcelona for £67 million.

Just 10 days ago, Manchester City told the Blaugrana that there was no chance of Silva leaving the Etihad.

However, it seems that Guardiola has now had a change of heart which could be due to Lucas Paqueta's availability.

L’Equipe claims that Lyon are happy to cash in on their star midfielder for the right price.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City would be interested in signing Lucas Paqueta from Lyon if Bernardo Silva leaves.



(Source: Manchester City would be interested in signing Lucas Paqueta from Lyon if Bernardo Silva leaves.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Manchester City would be interested in signing Lucas Paqueta from Lyon if Bernardo Silva leaves. 🇧🇷 (Source: @lequipe ) https://t.co/YciAtUpA1h

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas hopes to receive a club-record fee for the Brazil international.

As per the French publication, Lyon hopes to receive around £68 million for the former AC Milan midfielder, eclipsing the previous club-record sale £53.8 million sale of Tanguy Ndombele to Tottenham in 2019.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have both been credited with an interest in the midfielder, who was voted the 'best foreign player in Ligue 1' last season.

The creative midfielder had a fantastic outing for Lyon despite Peter Bosz's side underperforming throughout the season.

The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 43 games across all competitions for Lyon last time out.

Arsenal, Newcastle United or Manchester City - best move for the Brazilian?

Arsenal and Newcastle United will find it extremely difficult to lure Paqueta if Manchester City decide to push for the 24-year-old's signing.

Paqueta seems to be a like-for-like replacement for Bernardo Silva, who has been a key cog in Pep Guardiola's machine.

With his technical abilities and unique skillset, the Brazilian international would be a brilliant addition to the Manchester City midfield if Silva decides to quit the Etihad.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything 🎩 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was one of only two central midfielders in Europe's top 5 leagues last season, along with Lucas Paqueta, to average >1 per game for tackles, key passes, shots, aerials won and dribbles. A midfielder that does a bit of everything https://t.co/g2mILd2wPx

Arsenal have done pretty well this summer to strengthen their squad but are yet to address their issues in the middle of the park.

The Gunners are clearly in need of a top-class number eight but Mikel Arteta's side have not managed to bring one.

The north London side must act soon if they have to sign Paqueta or even look to sign someone else.

With the new season set to start in a week's time, Arteta must find the final piece of the jigsaw soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far