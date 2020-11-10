Manchester City and Liverpool are still the best in the Premier League despite stalemate

After eight rounds of matches in the Premier League, one of the surprising updates is that neither Manchester City nor Liverpool are at the top of the league table.

The two clubs are undoubtedly head and shoulders above their other competitors in terms of quality and squad depth. However, it is Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur who currently occupy the top two positions on the points table.

On Sunday, Manchester City and Liverpool faced each other for the first time this season, with the game ending in a stalemate. In the last four years, clashes between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have been full of pressure and tension.

Last weekend's league game was no different. There were goals, controversies and a tactical battle that ultimately influenced the result. Klopp’s decision to start all four of his attackers dominated the headlines in the build up to the game.

Most points won in the Premier League since 2017-18:



290 - Man City

289

288

287 - Liverpool

286

285

284

283

282

281

280

279

278

277

276

275

...



Before we run out of characters, the team with the third most are on 221. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GyHmOm9AD4 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 8, 2020

The German tweaked his formation, keeping Giorginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson in a two-man pivot, while playing Roberto Firmino as a number 10 to support the front three of Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Guardiola, on the other hand, went in for a packed midfield, going with Kevin De Brunye, Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan in the middle of the park. City's attack was led by Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling.

Liverpool started the game as the better side and deservedly took the lead through a Salah penalty, but Manchester City came back strongly to level the score, thanks to a well-taken strike by Jesus.

From there on, it was an even game, as both teams opted for a cautious approach. And the result was a fair reflection of the game. What is clear, though, is that Liverpool and City are still the best teams in the Premier League.

✓ Roberto Firmino

✓ Mohamed Salah

✓ Sadio Mané

✓ Diogo Jota



Liverpool's new fantastic four all start against Man City. pic.twitter.com/lUQaqd5hnd — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) November 8, 2020

They may not be top of the league currently, but the quality these two teams boast is unmatched in the division.

"Super football game to be honest. Two top teams ready for a massive fight -- energy levels of both teams incredible,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

City manager Pep Guardiola added:

"It was tight. In the second half we had more clear chances but a draw is a fair result.”

The season still has a long way to go and several teams will lay claims to the title, but Liverpool and Manchester City still remain the teams to beat.