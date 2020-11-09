Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool in what was an exciting Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium tonight. Mohamed Salah drew first blood for the visitors after converting a penalty in the 13th minute before Gabriel Jesus pulled the hosts level in the 31st minute. Kevin De Bruyne missed a golden opportunity to put City in the driver's seat after missing from the spot in the 42nd minute.

The first 45 minutes saw some of the best football played in the league so far this season with both sides attacking with great intensity and fighting for every single loose ball. Jurgen Klopp opted to start both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in a very attacking lineup and took the lead in just the 13th minute after Sadio Mane went down in the box under Kyle Walker's challenge. Mohamed Salah converted the subsequent spot-kick for the visitors.

Pep Guardiola's men hit back with a slick passing sequence in the 31st minute as De Bruyne found Jesus, whose elegant twist inside the box helped shake off Trent Alexander-Arnold and put the ball over the line past Alisson. Kevin De Bruyne missed a potentially match-winning penalty just three minutes before the break, as VAR awarded City a spot-kick after his cross struck Liverpool defender Joe Gomez's arm.

The second half proved to be a little dull in comparison to the first, as the intensity dropped with the worsening of the weather. Ederson's important save from Jota at the near post was the best piece of action in the second half.

As Manchester City and Liverpool both move up a spot in the standings after this draw before the international break, here we present the five major talking points from the game.

#5 Liverpool's injury crisis worsens after Trent Alexander-Arnold joins the list

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off the pitch in the second half.

Jurgen Klopp might be a relieved man having secured a draw against Manchester City tonight but he will be worried about the fact that another one of his first-team defenders in Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up an injury. The Liverpool right-back was forced off with a calf problem, early in the second half.

The German coach is already without the services of Fabinho and star defender Virgil Van Dijk. The addition of the England right-back to the list might force him to utilize inexperienced defenders Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in the upcoming fixtures.

Alexander-Arnold works very hard on the right flank and is actively involved in setting up goals for his side. His set-piece skills also come in handy and everyone at the Merseyside club will be hoping that his calf injury is not serious.

#4 Starting Jota and Firmino both did not work out for Klopp

Jurgen Klopp started Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota both against Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp made the 'brave decision' to start all four of his attackers against Manchester City tonight. He explained his decision by saying that against a strong side like the Sky Blues, one has to be brave and that he wanted quality in all areas of the pitch.

We already know that Mane and Salah are undisputed first choice at Liverpool but the question remained as to who should be the third attacker given that summer signing Diogo Jota has been in fine form while Firmino has struggled to make an impact this season.

In tonight's game, with Jota and Firmino playing out of position in a 4-2-3-1 formation, they did not have much of an impact on the outcome. Neither of the two forwards could manage a single key pass over 90 minutes. Firmino was taken off just before the hour-mark while Jota stayed on and registered just one shot on target.

It makes sense to start only one of them in a false nine role, a position in which they have enjoyed a lot more success. Perhaps Klopp would be better served by bringing one of them off the bench.