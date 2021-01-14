Manchester City have their mojo back after recording fourth successive Premier League win

Manchester City is back in the Premier League title race after beating Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. The Citizens have been one of the most consistent teams in recent weeks and it’s now reflecting on the league log.

While much of the title race talk has centered on a Liverpool-Manchester United rivalry, Pep Guardiola’s side is equally in the race now. The win against Brighton saw Manchester City rise to third on the Premier League table.

Phil Foden’s 44th-minute strike was enough for Manchester City as they defeated Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in a game where chances were few and far between.

The Citizens have adopted a conservative approach this season and are no longer as free-scoring as they used to be. However, their defensive solidity means they are now conceding less and have become very difficult to beat.

Four straight Premier League wins

Wednesday’s win against Brighton was Manchester City's fourth successive victory in the Premier League. The last time Guardiola’s side failed to win a league game was on December 15, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

However, the club has since overturned its form by recording important victories over Southampton, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Brighton.

Per their form, it is obvious that Manchester City have their mojo back. They may not boast their attacking threat of old, but the current team is more solid and well-drilled to mount a title charge.

“In general, it is another clean sheet and therefore a big effort by everyone not just the back four,” Guardiola said after the Brighton game, as quoted by Mancity.com.

"It was the best thing that could happen to us today, struggling in the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game. Today we only concede one good chance and a few crosses but nothing really clear and that means a lot for us."

Manchester City back in the title race

The Citizens made a poor start to the season but they are back in their strides. While they currently occupy third place on the league table, they still have one game in hand.

Should they win that game, Manchester City will move up to second on the Premier League table. Liverpool and Manchester United are getting all the attention at the moment, but City cannot be ruled out in the title race.

With Manchester United and Liverpool set to play each other this Sunday, it makes the title race more interesting.

Guardiola’s side, though, is back in it and have a more favorable fixture pile in the coming weeks. The Premier League may just see a proper three-horse race for the first time in many years.