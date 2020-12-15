Manchester City News Roundup: Cityzens considering move for Juventus ace, Raheem Sterling send warning to title rivals, and more - 15th December 2020

Manchester City are just hours away from contesting in a home game against West Brom in the Premier League as part of the top-flight's round of fixtures in midweek. The Cityzens are on a positive run of results and have conceded just one goal in their last 11 games across all competitions, which came against Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at the latest Manchester City news.

Pep Guardiola instructs Manchester City to sign Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus star Bonucci

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is said to be keen on signing a defensive leader in the ilk of Vincent Kompany, and reportedly has his sights set on Leonardo Bonucci for a 2021 summer move. The Juventus veteran is one of the most seasoned defenders in Europe and has a wealth of experience, and could be an ideal candidate to replace the leadership that their former Belgian skipper provided.

Guardiola has long admired Bonucci, who is contracted to the Italian champions until 2024. The report from TojoFichajes, however, claims that Juventus will be unwilling to part ways with the Manchester City target, who is one of the most important players for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Raheem Sterling sends warning to Manchester City's title rivals

Raheem Sterling

Advertisement

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has sent a warning to their title rivals and claimed that the title is 'there for the taking'. The Cityzens are on a great run of results after a shaky start and are currently six points off the top of the table with a game in hand, and are through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking on the title race, Sterling said;

"There are so many teams that are in [the title race]. Everyone is playing really well, and in some games teams are losing points - like the other day when we lost points and the other big teams lost points. It's open and there for the taking."

20 - Raheem Sterling has won more penalties than any other player in Premier League history. Tricky. pic.twitter.com/XbDEevjEud — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 5, 2020

He added,

Advertisement

"We need to be more consistent, which I think we have been doing, in terms of not losing games. Now it's time to score a lot more goals and finish our chances."

The Englishman is yet to find his best form as he's scored just three goals in his nine Premier League games so far.

Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave Manchester City

City left-back Zinchenko

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave the club if a few conditions are are met, as per journalist Igor Tsyganyk. The Ukrainian star has barely featured for his side this season as he's seen just 12 minutes of Premier League action.

Zinchenko featured heavily last year but the likes of Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Mendy have been used much more this year, opening the door for a potential departure for Zinchenko.

19 - Oleksandr Zinchenko (19y 179d) is the youngest ever player to represent #UKR at a major tournament. Milestone. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 12, 2016

Tsyganyk reveals that while the left-back wants to remain at the Etihad, he will only leave the club for a top three club across the top five leagues in Europe and not a club in the lower places on the league table. He has also confirmed that his 'ambitious' compatriot has ruled out a move to Wolves.

Also read: 5 Best signings made by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City